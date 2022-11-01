Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
What better way to celebrate Halloween than trick-or-treating? You get to dress up in costumes inspired by your favorite television shows, gather with your closest friends, and hit your neighborhood to collect tons of free candy. You get to come up with the best Halloween captions for cute Instagram holiday dumps and viral TikTok challenges alongside the haunted decorations you pass on the way. It seems like the perfect way for teens to celebrate the spookiest day of the year, but like clockwork, many teens wonder how old is too old to go trick-or-treating each Halloween.
Creepy-crawly fake bugs are usually part of the Halloween decor but in one community, the cockroaches were real and they’re the reason there is no trick-or-treating this year. Officials in Wyandotte canceled Halloween festivities to prevent a cockroach infestation from spreading from a vacant home, The Associated Press reported.
Halloween is fast-approaching, and we all know what that means! Children will soon be donning their costumes and heading off to trick or treat. Trick-or-treating in an apartment may look a little different from trick-or-treating around a neighborhood with single-family homes or townhouses, but it is certainly doable. In fact, there are several benefits to trick-or-treating in an apartment complex. The doors are closer together, so kids can gather more candy in a shorter amount of time. Plus, when you decide you’ve had enough fun for one night, you won’t be too far from home. With the hallways in some apartment complexes indoors, children can show off their costumes instead of layering against the elements.
MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult."We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.
Opinion | When people think of Halloween they picture a particularly American holiday with candy, costumes, and mischief, but Halloween has its somewhat ambiguous origins in multiple countries. Halloween is much more an amalgamation of multiple holidays and traditions. The earliest accounts we have of Halloween being celebrated is the record of a pagan Gaelic holiday named Samhain (pronounced SAH-won). Samhain was a celebration of the beginning of the winter and the end of summer. Celebrated on the night of October 31st through to the dawn of November 1st. Roughly situated between the winter equinox and the summer solstice, to mark the end of the harvest. Samhain was also a tradition of honoring and celebrating the dead. It was believed that the barrier between the living and the dead was weakest during this time, allowing recently dead spirits to be free to haunt, comfort, or escape their spiritual purgatory to either ascend to heaven or plummet to the underworld.
