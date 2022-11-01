Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Athing Mu to be coached by Bobby Kersee, joins Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu is moving from Texas to Los Angeles to be coached by. , who already coaches fellow Olympic track gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. “Coach Kersee has the ability to further enhance my running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my potential,” Mu, 20, posted on social media.
speedonthewater.com
Classes Plugged Into Key West World Championship Race Schedule
In a welcome move for offshore racing fans who don’t want to miss a minute of action next Wednesday, Friday and Sunday during the American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships in Key West, Fla., event producer Race World Offshore has tentatively assigned classes to its already released racing schedule. Here’s a quick breakdown for the field, which currently has 58 registered boats:
ABC News
US women's gymnastics clinches gold at world championships
U.S. gymnastics fans can now officially book their trips to the Paris Olympics. The U.S. women's gymnastics team won gold at the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Tuesday in Liverpool, England, securing their ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. It is the national team's sixth consecutive win since 2011.
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB men win bronze in team event
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain's men won bronze after a thrilling team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool. GB's artistic team were...
momcollective.com
“Big Love in the Small Moments”
Everything is sacred when you take time to notice,. (Big Love, Small Moments, JJHeller.com) One of our littles went from the pediatrician’s office to the emergency room at Children’s Hospital on Friday. Kent had a PET scan Friday morning. It’s been a rough weekend. Truthfully, with doctor visits, scans, ER visits, and fevers, the past two weeks have been a bad dream. I’ve grabbed the phone every time it even made a sound. The blessing of our faith, family, and friends has gotten us through it all. Once again I’ve been reminded to cherish the “big love in the small moments” of our life.
