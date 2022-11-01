Everything is sacred when you take time to notice,. (Big Love, Small Moments, JJHeller.com) One of our littles went from the pediatrician’s office to the emergency room at Children’s Hospital on Friday. Kent had a PET scan Friday morning. It’s been a rough weekend. Truthfully, with doctor visits, scans, ER visits, and fevers, the past two weeks have been a bad dream. I’ve grabbed the phone every time it even made a sound. The blessing of our faith, family, and friends has gotten us through it all. Once again I’ve been reminded to cherish the “big love in the small moments” of our life.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO