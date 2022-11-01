When you go to vote in this election, please remember that when our grandchildren's grandchildren look back on this time in Knox County, one thing they will really be grateful for is that we had the foresight to set aside and thoughtfully care for open land, woodlands, streams, bike trails, dog parks and much more that they can still enjoy. Vote for the Park District, for us and for them.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO