Mount Vernon News
Knox County Pomona Grange installs new officers
The Knox County Pomona Grange met on Monday, Sept. 19, at Morgan Grange. Master Lonnie Totten called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with 17 members and one guest present. County Deputy Cindy Campbell started with the installation of the new officers present for the 2022-2023 grange year. Master Lonnie Totten; Overseer Ned Campbell; Lecturer Willis Smith; Steward Etta Arnholt; Assistant Steward Ed Moore; Lady Assistant Steward Cindy Campbell; Treasurer Margaret Ann Ruhl; Secretary Dee Smith; Pomona Terri Moore; Flora Priscilla Arnholt and Executive Committee Marie Walker and JoAnn Walton. Absent were Chaplin Connie Powell; Gatekeeper Denise Barton; Ceres Cathy Morey and Executive Committee Belinda Litt. They will be installed at the next Pomona Grange meeting.
Mount Vernon News
Octavia Taelynn Estell
MOUNT VERNON – Octavia Taelynn Estell, 18 days, passed unexpectedly at Knox Community Hospital on Oct. 28, 2022. She was born Oct. 10, 2022, to Chris and Jordyn (Booker) Estell of Mount Vernon. Octavia is survived by her parents, Chris and Jordyn Estell of Mount Vernon; grandparents Cristi Wright...
Mount Vernon News
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week
MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
One dead in Plain Township crash
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
Mount Vernon News
Wayne H. Fry
MOUNT VERNON – Wayne H. Fry, 82, of Mount Vernon passed away at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus on Nov. 2, 2022. He was born August 1, 1940, to Jack and Lillian (Smith) Fry in Ashland, OH. Wayne was a member of the Moose in Mount Vernon. He...
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Mount Vernon News
Conditional Use Permit To Operate A Home-Based Business Cutting, Sawing And Notching Lumber And Building Pallets
Aden S. Miller has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a home-based business cutting, sawing and notching lumber and building pallets by hand at 10670 Camp Rd., Mount Vernon, OH. To consider this application the Liberty Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public meeting at the Liberty Township Hall on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00pm.
Mount Vernon News
Charles F. Miller
MOUNT VERNON – Charles F. Miller, 94, of Mount Vernon passed away at the Ohio Eastern Star Home on Oct. 31, 2022. He was born on Dec. 15, 1927, in Mount Vernon and was the son of the late Nathaniel F. and Madge M. (Hayes) Miller. Charles was a...
Mount Vernon News
Letter to the editor: Vote for the park district
When you go to vote in this election, please remember that when our grandchildren's grandchildren look back on this time in Knox County, one thing they will really be grateful for is that we had the foresight to set aside and thoughtfully care for open land, woodlands, streams, bike trails, dog parks and much more that they can still enjoy. Vote for the Park District, for us and for them.
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
Mount Vernon News
Community’s time, sweat, funds built Danville sports facilities
DANVILLE – Residents of this eastern Knox County village and the surrounding area know that their community’s heart – not its size or cumulative wealth – is the key to an enjoyable, enduring quality of life. Superintendent Jason Snively said he sees that quality of life...
$500 million now available in new state program
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
columbusfreepress.com
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
Mount Vernon News
Gloria Jean Snyder
HOWARD – Gloria Jean Snyder, 75, of Howard passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 25, 1947, in Mount Vernon to the late Edgar and Clara (Clements) Davis. Gloria worked for Job and Family Services as a supervisor for 28 years....
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
