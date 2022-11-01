Read full article on original website
Pearl River women trounce Gadsden State
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women's Basketball team concluded the Microtel Tip-Off Classic on Friday. Pearl River was off and running from the opening tip, defeating Gadsden State 86-36. "The first thing I told them this morning was that I think we tried to look good instead of playing well yesterday. If you strive to play well, you'll do that and that's what we did today," head coach Scotty Fletcher said. "We let our defense set up opportunities for our offense and everyone was able to contribute tonight."
