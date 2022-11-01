November 2022 — “To say Bob has been an integral part of, and the driving force behind the Phoenix blues scene for many years, would be an understatement.”. I first met Bob at the Rhythm Room when I moved to the Valley some 30 years ago. I have been a blues fan since my mid-teens, and have performed and taught blues music for many years. I was thrilled to have the opportunity a few years ago to perform in the Arizona Blues Showdown at the Rhythm Room, which Bob owns and manages, and where he hosts the annual event.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO