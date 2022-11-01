Read full article on original website
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican Candidate
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
Celebrate the slice at pizza fest
The seventh annual Phoenix Pizza Festival will bring together some 20 pizza makers, local vendors, live bands and more, all in celebration of the slice. Pizza makers will sell all types of pizza, with slices priced $2–$4, as well as half and full pizzas, depending on their menu. To-date, confirmed vendors include Cheese’s Wood Fired, Copper State, Dough Riders, Floridino’s, Into The Fire, L’Impasto, Lou Malnati’s, Nicastro, Pizza Arno, Re Di Roma Wood-Fired, Trattoria D’Amico and White Mountain — this list will grow.
Letter to the editor: Complements on the article about Bob Corritore
November 2022 — “To say Bob has been an integral part of, and the driving force behind the Phoenix blues scene for many years, would be an understatement.”. I first met Bob at the Rhythm Room when I moved to the Valley some 30 years ago. I have been a blues fan since my mid-teens, and have performed and taught blues music for many years. I was thrilled to have the opportunity a few years ago to perform in the Arizona Blues Showdown at the Rhythm Room, which Bob owns and manages, and where he hosts the annual event.
North Central School Briefs
Sunnyslope High School Girls’ Volleyball team won the Gold Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions. The 14th Annual Nike Tournament of Champions was held at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event featured 96 of the most competitive high school teams in the United States. Art teacher receives...
The Breadfruit opens at Bitter
In October, Bitter & Twisted was fully booked out by P.E.G. Companies to accommodate construction activity connected with Moxy hotel, located directly above B&T inside the historic Luhrs City Center and set to open in spring 2023. The downtown cocktail parlour is set to reopen Nov. 1 with a brand-new menu collaboration — the popular Jamaican restaurant, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar.
Charming Callen is a true gentleman
Soft and wiggly with all who are in his presence, Callen has had nine years of perfecting his puppy-like charms. With gorgeous brindle markings and one of the friendliest dispositions, it is a wonder this handsome boy is still in good spirits after being rescued from a situation where there were too many pets in the home.
Get sweet and spicy at the Garden
Desert Botanical Garden is bringing back its popular sweet and spicy weekend event — Chiles & Chocolate. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop the Valley’s top chile and chocolate vendors for savory treats. Then, guests are invited to sample gourmet chocolates, flavorful sauces, fresh and fire-roasted chiles, and a variety of homemade goodies.
Self-guided tour and sale returns
The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale returns to the Valley for its 14th year in November. The 2022 tour takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, in nine local artists’ home art studios throughout the neighborhoods of 40th Street and Camelback Road., 44th Street and McDonald Drive and the original mid-Phoenix and south Scottsdale residences where the event first originated at 56th St. and Thomas Road.
