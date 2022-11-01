ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner 'completely done' with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving's promotion of a film the Nets say is "deeply disturbing antisemitic hate." They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. "Over the last...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 "Pelicans" Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In "Bred" Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka's first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a "Bred" model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX

