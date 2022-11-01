ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis Money Show – live: Fixed savings accounts offering highest rate since 2009

By Andy Gregory
 3 days ago

Savings rates are at their highest since 2009, with fixed-rate accounts now offering interest as high as 4.85 per cent, the MoneySavingExpert founder has said in a special live episode of the Martin Lewis Money Show .

Consumer champion Martin Lewis touched upon ISAs, savings rates and investment fees in the latest installment of the series on Tuesday night.

He and co-host Angelica Bell have been taking questions from concerned audience members this month on ITV in a series of hour-long live specials aimed at helping people weather the cost of living crisis .

The series first aired in 2012 – during the government’s austerity drive – in half-hour installments, and since 2016 has broadcast a series of longer live specials to help viewers with the likes of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest series comes as households across the UK struggle to contend with soaring energy bills, rising food costs and higher interest rates, as new prime minister Rishi Sunak warns of “difficult choices” ahead as he seeks to fill the vast gap torn in nation’s finances.

