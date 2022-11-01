Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney WorldStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A StabbingStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"Kim JosephNew York City, NY
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
Related
hobokengirl.com
Where to Celebrate a Birthday in Hoboken + Jersey City
No matter how old you are, your birthday is a day that should be cherished (and, of course, celebrated accordingly). But we all know the struggle of having to figure out where to go for your birthday in Hoboken or Jersey City — since there are so many great places to choose from. To help make the planning easier, we’ve rounded up some bars and restaurants that have great deals or special birthday components to make planning easy. From boozy brunches for the super celebratory group, to spots with live music, to more low-key get-togethers like renting private dining rooms, The Hoboken Girl has some creative and fun birthday party ideas worth considering. Keep reading for a list of restaurants and bars in Hudson County that will make for an unforgettable birthday celebration.
theobserver.com
East Newark hires fourth administrator in 2 years since Grilo became mayor
East Newark has a new borough administrator — the fourth occupant of that position since Dina Grilo took over as mayor in 2020. Fred Confessore, a member of the Harrison Board of Education for whom he served as assistant superintendent many years, was named to fill the post by the Borough Council on Oct. 14.
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County to Host Food Distribution Event on November 18
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
ucnj.org
Santa Claus is Coming to Union County –Celebrate the Season at Warinanco
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation are happy to announce a kickoff to the holiday season in Warinanco Park at the Warinanco Sports Center, with skating with Santa and more. “This is one of my favorite times of the year,...
Renna Media
Union Township’s Halloween Weekend of Festivities
The Township of Union’s Recreation Department and Police Department invited the community to celebrate Halloween with them and enjoy a jam-packed weekend of frights and spooky fun. The celebration began on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, with the Recreation Department’s Halloween Spooktacular featuring their Trunk-or-Treat & All Hallows Evening. The festivities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd, with the Police Department’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Tired of delays and inaction, Weehawken group plans rally to tell NY Waterway: Get out!
Weehawken residents who live near NY Waterway’s ferry maintenance and refueling facility are fed up — fed up with the noise, fed up with the pollution, fed up with the eyesore and fed up with feeling ignored by officials. They want the facility, next to Molos restaurant and...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Road Closure Advisory – Newark Street TONIGHT
Photo Credit: Google Maps Newark Street between Hudson Street and Washington Street will be closed due to emergency underground work at 57 Newark Street in Hoboken tonight. The contractor will be working throughout the night. The Office of Emergency Management advises drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
hobokengirl.com
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6
As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
Portnoy Reviews Roman Pie At Montclair's Teglia Pizza Bar
One of Montclair's newer pizzerias got a visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, who's been spending a significant amount of time in the Garden State sampling pies. Portnoy stopped into Teglia Pizza Bar at 438 Bloomfield Ave., to nibble on the Roman pie. The shop sources locally and promises...
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City
A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
N.J. school bus driver charged with drunken driving after crash with kids aboard
A New Jersey school bus driver was arrested for several motor vehicle offenses after he allegedly drove students to school Friday morning while under the influence of alcohol, officials said. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was driving high school students to Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne when the bus...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
PLANetizen
Jersey City Removes Curb Parking in Favor of Bike Lanes
Jersey City’s bike lane network will soon expand after the city council approved the removal of parking along two local streets. As Mark Koosau writes in the Hudson Reporter, the council passed two ordinances aimed at filling gaps in the city’s bike infrastructure. “Two new ordinances will ban...
North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala
PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales. According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0