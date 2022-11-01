Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Wet, windy weather possible next week from large Atlantic low
A large area of low pressure cartwheeling westward through the Bahamas early next week could set the stage for a wet and windy week across parts of Florida and the southeast U.S. Though the sprawling low pressure system will resemble a large wintertime low initially, it could slowly gain subtropical...
Click10.com
Coastal storm to bring rough seas, coastal flooding and rain squalls next week
A sprawling storm system taking shape over the western Atlantic is expected to drift westward toward Florida early next week, bringing gusty winds, rough seas, widespread coastal flooding, and the potential for squally weather to the southeast U.S., including the entire Florida east coast, for much of the workweek. It’s...
Comments / 0