Read full article on original website
Related
thebutlercollegian.com
A look into Todd Young’s reelection campaign
Todd Young is seeking reelection in the 2022 midterm. Photo courtesy of Politico. The 2022 midterm election is less than one week away, and Hoosiers are already starting to head to the polls. Last week, The Butler Collegian sat down with Mayor Tom McDermott, the Democratic candidate running to unseat Republican incumbent Senator Todd Young. After extensive communication, Young’s staff declined an interview with the Collegian, citing a lack of availability. In place of an equivalent Q&A, here is a rundown of Young’s reelection campaign.
95.3 MNC
Republican Secretary of State candidate opts out of debate participation
When a debate was held for candidates for Indiana Secretary of State, the Republican candidate, Diego Morales, opted not to participate, while Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer did. Morales was not clear on why he was not there, when talking to WIBC’s Tony Katz, Wednesday morning. Morales...
Indiana: What to expect on election night
Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:
Indiana’s failed curriculum bill spurs new statehouse candidates
When hundreds of people first descended on the Indiana Statehouse this year, it wasn’t to weigh in on what would become the state’s abortion ban, or even the future prohibition on transgender youth in girls’ sports. Instead, speakers lined up to provide hours of testimony on a sweeping proposal to regulate how teachers discuss race and racism in the classroom.While House Bill 1134 eventually failed, it made an impression on a new...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
readthereporter.com
Carmel voter sick of “false allegations” made to influence local elections
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WISH-TV
IPS principal weighs in on how to hire, retain Black educators
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allen Mickens is earning his doctorate in education from Indiana University. He is an Indianapolis Public Schools principal at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, and, as part of his dissertation, he did a quantitative study on hiring and retaining Black educators. Mickens conducted his study by...
PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana plans to reduce number of academic standards
What’s most important for Indiana students to know? That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the content that teachers must cover in an academic year, and thus ensure students have all the essential skills they need for the next grade level, according...
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
readthereporter.com
Voter: Carmel schools “no longer the titan of educational excellence”
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
readthereporter.com
Paxson: Let me set the record straight on crime within Hamilton County
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Experts warn of misinformation on social media ahead of midterm elections
INDIANAPOLIS — With one week left to go until the 2022 midterm elections, a number of big races will be decided by Hoosiers at the polls. As many turn to social media to catch up with friends or learn about the candidates and issues, they're also very likely to encounter misinformation as they scroll.
buildingindiana.com
$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs
Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to join Pursuit Institute
The Hamilton Southeastern Board of Trustees voted at its Oct.26 meeting to join the Pursuit Institute, formerly known as the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. HSE was the last county school corporation to join the Pursuit Institute as Carmel, Hamilton Heights, Noblesville, Sheridan and Westfield have already signed agreements with the career and vocational training district.
aarp.org
Older Hoosiers May Qualify for Taxpayer Refund
Older Hoosiers could receive financial help after state lawmakers approved a $200 taxpayer refund. Indiana residents who qualified for the $125 taxpayer refund earlier this year will automatically receive the onetime $200 payment. Those who did not qualify for the $125 refund could still be eligible for the $200 payment.
insidethehall.com
Roundup: Here’s where Indiana basketball is ranked in every preseason top 25
We’re only five days from Indiana’s regular-season opener against Morehead State at Assembly Hall. Preseason rankings continue to be published and we’ve compiled a list of where the Hoosiers are ranked in all of them. Here are all of the national preseason rankings with Indiana’s ranking as of Wednesday, November 2:
Comments / 0