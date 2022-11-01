ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

thebutlercollegian.com

A look into Todd Young’s reelection campaign

Todd Young is seeking reelection in the 2022 midterm. Photo courtesy of Politico. The 2022 midterm election is less than one week away, and Hoosiers are already starting to head to the polls. Last week, The Butler Collegian sat down with Mayor Tom McDermott, the Democratic candidate running to unseat Republican incumbent Senator Todd Young. After extensive communication, Young’s staff declined an interview with the Collegian, citing a lack of availability. In place of an equivalent Q&A, here is a rundown of Young’s reelection campaign.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana’s failed curriculum bill spurs new statehouse candidates

When hundreds of people first descended on the Indiana Statehouse this year, it wasn’t to weigh in on what would become the state’s abortion ban, or even the future prohibition on transgender youth in girls’ sports. Instead, speakers lined up to provide hours of testimony on a sweeping proposal to regulate how teachers discuss race and racism in the classroom.While House Bill 1134 eventually failed, it made an impression on a new...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IPS principal weighs in on how to hire, retain Black educators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Allen Mickens is earning his doctorate in education from Indiana University. He is an Indianapolis Public Schools principal at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, and, as part of his dissertation, he did a quantitative study on hiring and retaining Black educators. Mickens conducted his study by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

Indiana plans to reduce number of academic standards

What’s most important for Indiana students to know? That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the content that teachers must cover in an academic year, and thus ensure students have all the essential skills they need for the next grade level, according...
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern Schools to join Pursuit Institute

The Hamilton Southeastern Board of Trustees voted at its Oct.26 meeting to join the Pursuit Institute, formerly known as the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. HSE was the last county school corporation to join the Pursuit Institute as Carmel, Hamilton Heights, Noblesville, Sheridan and Westfield have already signed agreements with the career and vocational training district.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
aarp.org

Older Hoosiers May Qualify for Taxpayer Refund

Older Hoosiers could receive financial help after state lawmakers approved a $200 taxpayer refund. Indiana residents who qualified for the $125 taxpayer refund earlier this year will automatically receive the onetime $200 payment. Those who did not qualify for the $125 refund could still be eligible for the $200 payment.
INDIANA STATE

