Bellbrook, OH

‘She failed him;’ Family calls for justice, accuses animal control officer of killing dog

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGsMu_0iupeKzs00

BELLBROOK — The death of a dog last Friday in Bellbrook is going viral online as anger amounts over a call to animal control ends in the death of a pet.

Greene County officials are asking for patience as they conduct an investigation.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with the sisters that owned the dog.

It is not just Greene County Animal Control that is investigating.

Bellbrook Police Department was also called to the scene after receiving reports of dogs running loose in a neighborhood.

“He was dead, he had a catch pole around his neck so tight, he strangled, he was strangled to death,” Chelsea York said.

York said she rushed to the street just a block away from her house after getting a call that two of her dogs, including 1-year-old 100-pound American Bully Blue, were running loose.

“By the time I got here, he was cold. It was traumatizing, you should not have to see your dog like that,” York’s sister Carlee’Jo Peterson said.

These sisters want answers from animal control leaders and from Bellbrook police.

They were told someone called to report the dogs loose, then later another report that someone had supposedly been bitten by Blue.

“You’re supposed to catch the dog and put him in quarantine, he’s not supposed to get the life choked out of him with a catch pole, she failed him,” York said.

News Center 7 reached out to police and animal control about the indent and the officer involved.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Bellbrook on Friday and we are conducting an investigation to determine all of the facts in the case,” the county administrator and director of the animal shelter told News Center 7.

The sisters have posted pictures of how they found Blue and pictures honoring Blue under the hashtag “Justice for Blue” on social media.

The incident, and their posts, stirred strong emotions and at least one employee of the shelters said that there have been threats made against them and employees.

York said none of the threats are coming from her and her sister, she just wants justice for Blue.

As for what York does want to be done she said, “I honestly want to see her in jail for choking an innocent dog.”

Green County Animal Control officials said because this is an active investigation, they can provide any additional comments at this time.

They did not provide a timeline on when the investigation might be complete.

Comments / 4

Frank Gilbert
3d ago

the animal control person was doing her job. apparently, the owner wasn't doing hers. don't k own all the details. did the dog bite someone? was the dog fighting the noose so hard it got choked? if the dog was "cold" by the time she got to it, it was a while? we should wait until the investigation is complete before crying wolf.

Reply(1)
4
 

