Inside Nova
Eight Prince William County schools named ‘Virginia Naturally Schools’
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has named eight Prince William County Public Schools as Virginia Naturally Schools. The honor is the commonwealth's official environmental education school recognition program. Across Virginia, 35 schools were recognized, according to a news release. The local schools are: Battlefield High School, Coles Elementary School, Dale City Elementary School, Freedom High School, Kilby Elementary School, Mullen Elementary School, Neabsco Elementary School and Piney Branch Elementary School.
Prince William School Board considering parental consent for school-wide book readings
The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies. Potomac Board Member Justin Wilk, who’s proposing the resolution along with Gainesville Member Jen Wall, told InsideNoVa the policy change would simply mandate what...
Retiring Arlington School Board member honored by Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Arlington on Nov. 2 presented Arlington School Board member Barbara Kanninen with a Community Service Award in honor of her eight-year tenure serving students in Arlington. The award was presented by club member Tom Parker at the organization’s meeting at Marymount University. “Barbara has visited...
Arlington School Board decides bigger Career Center is better Career Center
Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27 voted unanimously to authorize construction of a larger, more expensive, new Arlington Career Center building, saying the opportunities it will provide outweigh concerns that the extra cost may come at the expense of other much-needed capital improvements. “I’m persuaded,” said School Board Chairman...
Langley, Oakton win region cross country crowns
The team champions of this fall’s 6D North Region cross country meets were a familiar and frequent perennial power on the boys side and a girls squad that last finished first in such a race more than three decades ago. The high-school meets were run Nov. 3 on the...
Fairfax County isn't planning to change name of Sully District
Fairfax County will not move forward with renaming the Sully District. During a Board of Supervisors meeting this week, Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith said the best step forward was to keep the district's name while educating people about its history. Last year the Redistricting Advisory Committee recommended changing the...
Election 2022: Spanberger and Vega face off in 7th District
The long road will come to an end Tuesday. Northern and central Virginia residents will hit the polls next week in one of the pivotal races to decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to...
Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate 'Lee' from name of district
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately. Attempting to pre-empt criticism from some quarters, before supervisors voted Nov....
All parties on same page in latest Arlington preservation effort
Arlington in recent years has lost several homes to the wrecking ball after their owners refused to support community efforts at including them in local historic districts. But in the latest instance, the homeowner and preservationists are on the same page. As a result, it could be just a few...
Brian Westhoff is the go-to expert for local high school football teams seeking clarity about their playoff chances
Earlier in the week, Amare Campbell direct messaged Brian Westhoff with a question about Unity Reed’s playoff possibilities. Westhoff had only met the Lions’ standout once, but he understood the reason behind Campbell’s request. It’s something Westhoff has grown accustomed to over the last three weeks.
InFive: GOP wins lawsuit, local lottery winner and a warm day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies. 4. GOP lawsuit. A judge has ruled against the Prince William County Office of...
Vega, Freitas, Youngkin visit Culpeper for early voting rally
Republican challenger for Virginia 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega was joined on Nov. 1 by Governor Glenn Youngkin and Delegate Nick Freitas at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. for an early voting rally. “I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough,” Vega said. Over 200...
InFive: Gang sentencings, homeschool theater and Commanders for sale?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have received life in prison for their roles in the 2016 kidnappings and murders of two teenage boys in Northern Virginia. 4. Commanders for sale?. Washington Commanders owner...
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Anderson’s 'North Pole' ends annual Christmas lights show
Mike and Teresa Anderson’s popular homespun Christmas lights show in Woodbridge has come to an end. For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive (and their adjacent parents’ property, too) into a Christmas wonderland. The long driveway on Bushey Drive became a magical canopy of colorful lights, the yard filled with inflatable characters big and small, every tree twinkling.
More than football bragging rights are on the line
More than just neighborhood bragging rights will be at stake for four local high-school football teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas this weekend, when three traditional regular-season-ending big rivalry games are played. District championships along with playoff berths and seedings also will be among things on the line...
Arlington Democrats urged to head downstate in effort to save embattled incumbent
With national polling in the weeks before Election Day suggesting whoop-whoop-red-alert status for Democrats, the Arlington County Democratic Committee made the call for its members to go even more afield to help an embattled incumbent. At the Nov. 2 committee meeting, a push was put out for local Democrats willing...
All-Cedar Run District volleyball team: Patriot's Dryden Rancourt is the player of the year
Def. Specialist: Payton Delean Freedom-South Riding Sr. Co-Coaches of the Year: Katie Moore, Patriot; Abby Mills, Battlefield.
Castaways troupe presents ‘Anne of Green Gables’
The Castaways Repertory Theatre’s Homeschool Theater Troupe will present “Anne of Green Gables” on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12. The performances will be at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive. Evening shows both days will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
Yorktown repeats as region field hockey champions
Including plenty of nail-biting overtime drama, the Yorktown Patriots are now two-thirds of the way to achieving their season-long goal of repeating as district, region and state-tournament field hockey champions. The girls high-school team’s most recent accomplishment was winning the 6D North Region tourney for the second straight year. Yorktown...
