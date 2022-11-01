Unlike his counterpart in Arizona, Erik Gerhardt says he isn't going anywhere. Gerhardt is the Libertarian Party candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, which is likely to be one of the closest and most important races in the country. The same could be said of Arizona's Senate race, which was shaken up on Monday by Libertarian Marc Victor's decision to drop out and endorse the Republican in the race, Blake Masters, seemingly in an effort to throw the key election to the GOP.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO