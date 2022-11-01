Join San Francisco artist and renowned colorist Leah Rosenberg as she leads a guided tour through McEvoy Foundation in the Arts’ current exhibition Color Code. During this casual session, Rosenberg and McEvoy Arts exhibitions and public programs curator Amanda Nudelman facilitate close reads of specific artworks to break down the role color plays in expressing ideas. Along the way, Rosenberg contextualizes the works within her career-long exploration of the emotional and psychological impact of color in everyday life, touching on color’s ability to mark a moment in time or function as a universal language.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO