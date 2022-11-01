Read full article on original website
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
“Puff Puff Laugh” SF’s Cannabis Lounge Comedy Show
Barbary Coast upholds a tradition of “higher” quality in San Francisco. For the first time ever, HellaFunny is taking over SF’s premier cannabis lounge, Barbary Coast, for a night of “Puff Puff Laugh.” That’s right… it’s the only comedy show in San Francisco where you can (legally in California) get high during the show.
Guided Tour & Gallery Session w/ Leah Rosenberg (SF)
Join San Francisco artist and renowned colorist Leah Rosenberg as she leads a guided tour through McEvoy Foundation in the Arts’ current exhibition Color Code. During this casual session, Rosenberg and McEvoy Arts exhibitions and public programs curator Amanda Nudelman facilitate close reads of specific artworks to break down the role color plays in expressing ideas. Along the way, Rosenberg contextualizes the works within her career-long exploration of the emotional and psychological impact of color in everyday life, touching on color’s ability to mark a moment in time or function as a universal language.
SF’s Brand New Neon Sculpture “This Present Moment” Opening Party
The Long Now Foundation is presenting interdisciplinary artist Alicia Eggert’s neon sculpture This Present Moment, with an opening party on Friday November 4, 2022 for the sign’s exhibition in partnership with Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture. Eggert’s inspiration is drawn from physics and philosophy, and her sculptures often co-opt the styles and structures of commercial signage to communicate messages that inspire reflection and wonder.
Hidden Stairways of San Francisco: Mosaic Tiled Stairs + 360° Views (SF)
Take a breathtaking 2 mile guided walking tour of San Francisco’s mosaic tiled stairs with beautiful gardens and stunning views of the city and beyond!. This tour #1 rated Airbnb Experience in the Bay Area, loved by both locals and tourists alike. Daily Guided Walking Tours (10:30am & 1pm...
Alamo Square Historic Tree Planting (SF)
ASNA in partnership with @sfrecpark is proud to sponsor the Alamo Square reforestation project. Last year we planted 70 new trees to help restore the urban canopy of Alamo Square. We’ll meet at the picnic tables next to the tennis court. Gloves and equipment provided. Please RSVP to join.
Art Exhibit w/ Mini Masterpieces (Alameda)
Art Jam invites you to celebrate the holidays with Mini Masterpieces Art Show presenting small, affordable, and eclectic works by super talented local artists. Give the gift of ART! Brought to you by the makers of Art Jam!. Featuring works by Alice Dockter, Aannah Kay, Arielle Crenshaw, Bill Jeng, Claudia...
Cow Hollow Neighborhood Cleanup (SF)
Clean up Cow Hollow with the Cow Hollow Association. Meet at the corner of Baker St and Union St. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
East Bay Open Studios: Showcasing 110+ Artists (SF)
East Bay Open Studios has been an ongoing tradition in the East Bay of San Francisco Area for over 40 years. This is a FREE event to the public. Our open studios are a self-guided tours of artist studios and exhibition spaces. We have over 110 artists showing their work.
Free Hot Yoga Class: Every First Saturdays (Multiple Locations)
Free Yoga Class – bring a towel, a mat, a water bottle and a friend you’d like to share this practice with. Hot Yoga Plus invites you to join us for our offerings every first Saturday of the month at one of our following locations*:. (Note: click on...
SF’s “Pursuit of Happiness” Art Exhibit Opening Weekend (Nov. 5-6)
Enjoy the Opening Weekend of Steve Javiel‘s “Pursuit of Happiness” solo exhibition on Nov. 5th & 6th, 11AM-6PM at Voss Gallery in conjunction with ArtSpan’s SF Open Studios!. Dress your artsy best and meet fellow art lovers while taking pleasure in Steve’s new works—in addition to...
Golden Gate Park’s Lighted Forest is Back for 2022
Entwined, the iconic illuminated art installation, returns to Golden Gate Park on December 1. Entwined will be hosted at Peacock Meadow for its third season from December 1, 2022 to March 12, 2023. This dazzling forest of light first welcomed parkgoers as a safe and joyful outdoor destination in 2020 and quickly became an iconic attraction for Bay Area residents and tourists alike.
“Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk” Opens Nov. 18th (Asian Art Museum)
Kongkee, an award-winning animation director and visual artist, takes you back to the future in an odyssey 2,000 years in the making. Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk invites you into this immersive animated futurist fantasy – part comic book, part motion picture – making its dazzling North American debut.
SF’s “One City One Book” 2022 Main Event (Main Library)
A not-to-miss evening with Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods in celebration of their book This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life, moderated by Piper Kerman, author of Orange Is the New Black: My Year in A Woman’s Prison. Books available at the event. Nigel Poor is...
SF’s “Day of the Dead” Balmy Alley All-Day Block Party in The Mission (2022)
According to a Facebook post from Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, there’s an all-day celebration of Day of the Dead on one of the most colorful alleyways in San Francisco. Balmy Alley Presents: Day of the Dead, artists, merchandise and music from 12:30pm-9pm Balmy Alley, btwn 24th and 25th...
“Free Creatures” Dance Party at Hotel Zeppelin (SF)
Unofficial Z Collection hotels are kicking off their first music roadshow. Headlining Free Creatures, Three piece powerhouse fusion of alternative hip hop, indie jam, psych rock, and EDM; new flavors, great vibes, and the dancing crowd is inevitable. Umami music, featuring Marv Ellis at the helm of the vibe. Come...
Gardening For Life: Free Talk w/ Master Gardener Toni Gattone (Richmond)
Have you gone to just “pull a few weeds” and a couple hours later, found yourself stiff and so sore? It happens to every gardener – that moment when you realize you have a “new normal” of what you can comfortably or safely do in your garden.
Annual ASUS “PCDIY” Day 2022: Influencer Meet & Greet + Scavenger Hunt (Fremont)
ASUS is a worldwide leader in PC technology and head quartered in the Bay Area ( Fremont ). We will be holding our annual PCDIY day to celebrate PC hardware and the PC building experience. Build. Game. Celebrate. Join us at the ASUS North America Experience Center for PC DIY...
Fremont is Named the Safest City in California
Thanks to KTLA for sharing the news about Wallet Hub’s 2022’s Safest Cities in America ranking. WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key indicators of safety under three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Fremont, California made the top 20 for...
An Afternoon of Chamber Music (SF)
Join us for an intimate concert featuring chamber music from musicians across the Bay Area, hosted by the San Francisco Civic Music Association. Admission is FREE and registration/RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please arrive early to ensure your spot.
Win Tix: “Ain’t Too Proud” Live at Golden Gate Theatre (Opening Week)
"Ain't Too Proud" Live at Golden Gate Theatre (Opening Week) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 7 and winners will be contacted via email. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins disable our contest entry...
