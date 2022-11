The Medical Faculty Associates building at 2300 M St., NW, which houses MFA physician offices and clinics, will be marketed by Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services firm, as a sale-leaseback, with the MFA leasing back 100 percent of the space. There will be no impact on practitioners or staff at the location. The MFA determined it will be better prepared for future growth and expansion if it no longer owns the building.

