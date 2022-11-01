Read full article on original website
New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022
Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando
Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando – Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids this Saturday and Sunday, November 5 & 6! Back by popular demand, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and all their favorite furry friends for a fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend with hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and more. Kids can gather around Big Bird’s Nest for “Storytime with Big Bird,” where Big Bird will be sharing some of his favorite stories at select times throughout the day. Families can sing and dance to music during the coolest party on wheels at the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade. Kids will have a chance to earn special Everyday Hero badges for things like bravery, helping, manners, and more all weekend long and join the Everyday Heroes Club. Kids can also turn everyday materials that may seem like trash into beautiful works of art at “Oscar’s Trash Art” activity. Fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to grab a photo with a giant inflatable “Mecha Cookie Monster,” star of the new series “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.” Cookie Monster will also stop by for meet-and-greet and photo opportunities throughout the weekend. SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend in Sesame Street Land is included with park admission.
You Could Win FREE Tickets to Popular Holiday Event in Orlando
There is so much to see and do in and around Orlando during the holiday season!. Of course, there are all the holiday goings-on at Universal Orlando. PLUS Disney World goes ALL out for the holiday season, or you can head off Disney property to see MILLIONS of Christmas lights. But did you know there’s another fun holiday-themed event your family might also enjoy? And, if you’re lucky, you could go to it for FREE!
Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November. 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
The Edison Will Host A “Thanksgiving Feast” at Disney Springs
If you happen to be in the Walt Disney World area on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022, you might want to consider visiting The Edison, in Disney Springs, for your holiday “feast.” The price is $39 for adults and $18 for children (9 and under.) The classic Thanksgiving meal...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
45th Annual Greek Festival to Kick Off Next Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 45th Annual Greek Festival is almost here! Taking place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, this will be one of the most highly anticipated cultural festivals in Volusia County this year. The festival goes from Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 13th...
Give Kids The World’s ‘Night of a Million Lights’ Returns for Third Year at Island H2O
For a while it looked like Give Kids the World would not host another year of its “Night of a Million Lights” but instead it is being moved to Kissimmee’s Island H2O Water Park. From November 11, 2022 through January 1, 2023, Island H2O Water Park in...
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
🎟️ Free concert tickets, gas cards and holiday experiences with News 6 Insider program
ORLANDO, Fla. – So you saw “free” and clicked on this article, eh? That’s great!. This is your News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer here. Some of the stories you may see on ClickOrlando.com have a fancy emoji like this 🤗. It usually means the story is an Insider exclusive or a giveaway. When you click on it, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your News 6 Insider email and password or to create a login.
Calzone Lovers, Gather Round at These Spots in Orlando
You can find a plethora of pizza options in Orlando, but what about pizza's often-forgotten counterpart — the calzone? There should be no discrimination, especially when calzones are just as tasty as pizza, if not more. Here are five of the best spots in Orlando for calzone lovers in...
Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November
Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.
This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo
A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay
While the thought of whisking away on a much needed holiday sounds blissful, you may not always have room in the budget for a getaway. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some time away from home in a vacation setting.... The post Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
10 Things to do in Sanford with Kids
Sanford is a little old town on the east side of Orlando. From shops to restaurants, including delicious German food, to a beautiful marina and having fun along their river walk, this is a great town to visit. Sitting just along the southern shore of Lake Monroe, the town is known as the “Historic Waterfront Gateway City.” Sanford is also home to its very own airport! The Orlando Sanford National Airport is so much easier to travel out of if you haven’t booked a flight out from there before. Here we round up the top ten best things to do in Sanford with kids.
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
