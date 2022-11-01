ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

fox35orlando.com

Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November. 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando

Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando – Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids this Saturday and Sunday, November 5 & 6! Back by popular demand, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and all their favorite furry friends for a fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend with hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and more. Kids can gather around Big Bird’s Nest for “Storytime with Big Bird,” where Big Bird will be sharing some of his favorite stories at select times throughout the day. Families can sing and dance to music during the coolest party on wheels at the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade. Kids will have a chance to earn special Everyday Hero badges for things like bravery, helping, manners, and more all weekend long and join the Everyday Heroes Club. Kids can also turn everyday materials that may seem like trash into beautiful works of art at “Oscar’s Trash Art” activity. Fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to grab a photo with a giant inflatable “Mecha Cookie Monster,” star of the new series “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.” Cookie Monster will also stop by for meet-and-greet and photo opportunities throughout the weekend. SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend in Sesame Street Land is included with park admission.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

20+ Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orlando

Forget going on a shopping frenzy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your loved ones. While Thursday is all about connection and bonding over great food, the long weekend is another opportunity to explore and connect. Here's a list of relaxing suggestions for maximizing your quality time together this Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Food Beast

This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo

A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
KISSIMMEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21

A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Veterans Day 2022: Central Florida parades, activities honoring military veterans

In observance of Veterans Day, take time to honor military veterans who have served our country and defended our freedom by attending one of the following events. The City of Orlando will host its 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade in the city's downtown on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade route begins at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🎟️ Free concert tickets, gas cards and holiday experiences with News 6 Insider program

ORLANDO, Fla. – So you saw “free” and clicked on this article, eh? That’s great!. This is your News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer here. Some of the stories you may see on ClickOrlando.com have a fancy emoji like this 🤗. It usually means the story is an Insider exclusive or a giveaway. When you click on it, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your News 6 Insider email and password or to create a login.
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 Things to do in Sanford with Kids

Sanford is a little old town on the east side of Orlando. From shops to restaurants, including delicious German food, to a beautiful marina and having fun along their river walk, this is a great town to visit. Sitting just along the southern shore of Lake Monroe, the town is known as the “Historic Waterfront Gateway City.” Sanford is also home to its very own airport! The Orlando Sanford National Airport is so much easier to travel out of if you haven’t booked a flight out from there before. Here we round up the top ten best things to do in Sanford with kids.
SANFORD, FL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL

Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
SANFORD, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless

Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Volunteers needed to sort, pack for Food for Families

Southeastern Food Bank is holding several “sort and pack” days in preparation for its Thanksgiving Food for Families distribution program. The first event is Saturday, Nov. 5, followed by two more shifts Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 19. All take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The food bank, along with Publix Super Markets and hundreds of volunteers will unload, set up, sort and pack 2,000 boxes of food to be delivered to those in need for Thanksgiving.
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

