fox35orlando.com
Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November. 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando
Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando – Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids this Saturday and Sunday, November 5 & 6! Back by popular demand, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and all their favorite furry friends for a fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend with hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and more. Kids can gather around Big Bird’s Nest for “Storytime with Big Bird,” where Big Bird will be sharing some of his favorite stories at select times throughout the day. Families can sing and dance to music during the coolest party on wheels at the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade. Kids will have a chance to earn special Everyday Hero badges for things like bravery, helping, manners, and more all weekend long and join the Everyday Heroes Club. Kids can also turn everyday materials that may seem like trash into beautiful works of art at “Oscar’s Trash Art” activity. Fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to grab a photo with a giant inflatable “Mecha Cookie Monster,” star of the new series “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.” Cookie Monster will also stop by for meet-and-greet and photo opportunities throughout the weekend. SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend in Sesame Street Land is included with park admission.
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
20+ Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orlando
Forget going on a shopping frenzy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your loved ones. While Thursday is all about connection and bonding over great food, the long weekend is another opportunity to explore and connect. Here's a list of relaxing suggestions for maximizing your quality time together this Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
Food Beast
This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo
A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
orangeobserver.com
Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
fox35orlando.com
Veterans Day 2022: Central Florida parades, activities honoring military veterans
In observance of Veterans Day, take time to honor military veterans who have served our country and defended our freedom by attending one of the following events. The City of Orlando will host its 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade in the city's downtown on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade route begins at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue.
click orlando
🎟️ Free concert tickets, gas cards and holiday experiences with News 6 Insider program
ORLANDO, Fla. – So you saw “free” and clicked on this article, eh? That’s great!. This is your News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer here. Some of the stories you may see on ClickOrlando.com have a fancy emoji like this 🤗. It usually means the story is an Insider exclusive or a giveaway. When you click on it, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your News 6 Insider email and password or to create a login.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Things to do in Sanford with Kids
Sanford is a little old town on the east side of Orlando. From shops to restaurants, including delicious German food, to a beautiful marina and having fun along their river walk, this is a great town to visit. Sitting just along the southern shore of Lake Monroe, the town is known as the “Historic Waterfront Gateway City.” Sanford is also home to its very own airport! The Orlando Sanford National Airport is so much easier to travel out of if you haven’t booked a flight out from there before. Here we round up the top ten best things to do in Sanford with kids.
WESH
Toys for Tots, Salvation Army see growing need among Florida families ahead of holidays
It's a struggle trying to keep up with the price of everything going up. There is one big expense coming up in less than two months: Christmas. It's no surprise that organizations providing toys for families in need are seeing a huge uptick in requests for help. Much of the...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
orangeobserver.com
Volunteers needed to sort, pack for Food for Families
Southeastern Food Bank is holding several “sort and pack” days in preparation for its Thanksgiving Food for Families distribution program. The first event is Saturday, Nov. 5, followed by two more shifts Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 19. All take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The food bank, along with Publix Super Markets and hundreds of volunteers will unload, set up, sort and pack 2,000 boxes of food to be delivered to those in need for Thanksgiving.
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
positivelyosceola.com
On-site D-SNAP Location to Open Thursday Through Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park
The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold onsite interviews for D-SNAP applicants who reside or work in Osceola County at Heritage Park in Kissimmee from 7am to 5pm on November 3, 4 and 6. Interviews will not take place on Saturday November 5. D-SNAP provides food assistance to...
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
