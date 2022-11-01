Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races
Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed
Davidson County Elections Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said Wednesday that an error that caused some Nashville voters to cast ballots in the wrong race was resolved by local and state officials on Tuesday night. The Associated Press first reported on Tuesday that in at least one precinct, including the 7th Congressional contest, some voters […] The post Election administrator: 212 ballots cast incorrectly in 3 precincts; claims problem has been fixed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Business Insider
The US will pay to refurbish Soviet-era T-72 tanks for Ukraine, which will be the 'most technically advanced tanks on the battlefield'
The US and Netherlands are paying for the Czech Republic to improve a total of 90 Soviet-era T-72 tanks for Ukraine.
Tennessee lawmakers express concern over foreign-owned farmland
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRG, WATE) – Over half of ‘s U.S. congressional representatives are asking questions about the amount of foreign-owned farmland in the U.S. and how it is tracked. Tennessee Representatives Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), John W. Rose (TN-06), and David Kustoff (TN-08)...
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
A showdown between two rail unions and rail companies could spell big trouble.
Comments / 2