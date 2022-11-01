Read full article on original website
With Nothing To Lose Steelers Backup Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Calls Out Coaching Staff
It’s been over a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback, Mitch Trubisky , in favor of rookie, Kenny Pickett. Since then, Trubisky has mostly been a mentor from the sidelines. He did come in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the offense to victory after Pickett suffered a concussion.
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Five-star QB commit Julian Sayin says Nick Saban's Alabama is 'the standard for college football'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just snagged one of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Stop me if you've heard something like that before. That's just what the Crimson Tide do. Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, California (Carlsbad High School) has announced his commitment...
Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior
The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Will the Cowboys get a second chance to acquire Brandin Cooks?
A player protesting to get their way isn't uncommon. Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. was in a similar situation. He negotiated a release with the Browns and signed with the Rams. Cooks could try to negotiate his release as well. The one obstacle is his salary, which is $18 million guaranteed. Per NBC Sports' Mike Florio, if the Texans release him, they have to pay the remainder of his contract.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Wants to Start Attending Heat Games
Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March from the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Hill had longevity and success in Kansas City, he said that he enjoys playing in Miami more. “Man, I've been living the American dream down here,” Hill said in a postgame interview. “Miami was made for me. I ain’t gonna cap. I love Kansas City, but Miami is really for me. Just everything about it. Fast-paced city, great food, good-looking people, and no state taxes. So I had to choose that.”
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player
The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday but also did not rule it out.
Steelers’ Omar Khan Absolutely Swindles Bears By Trading Chase Claypool For 2nd-Round Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers were more active on November 1st’s trade deadline on Tuesday than they typically are. The big move was trading third-year wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick. After dealing star defenders, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, no one expected the Bears to swoop in and steal the 6’4 pass catcher from the Green Bay Packers, who were also willing to deal a second-rounder.
Skip Bayless Names 1 Player The Cowboys Should Sign
The Dallas Cowboys may be 6-2 and have a healthy Dak Prescott back under center, but there is still a feeling that they’re a piece or two short of a complete puzzle. With their long-time rival San Francisco 49ers loading up by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey and the New York Giants looking strong, the Cowboys may need a reinforcement to make sure it will reach the playoffs this winter.
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
"The sauce of championships": Steve Young compares 49ers' Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Watters
Ricky Watters played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1991-94) and was a big reason why the team won its fifth Super Bowl championship during the 1994 campaign. After that season, the 49ers allowed Watters to leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, where the running back had three consecutive seasons of 1,550 or more total yards.
