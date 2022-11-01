Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
electrek.co
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
Carscoops
Manhart Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S 822 HP, Turns It Into The TR 800
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a performance icon, but that hasn’t stopped Manhart from cranking things up a notch. Dubbed the TR 800, this 992-based coupe features a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that has been equipped with new turbochargers as well as an upgraded intercooler. The changes don’t stop there as the model has also been outfitted with a stainless steel exhaust system and a remapped ECU.
Carscoops
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
benzinsider.com
1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL Gets New V8 Engine from GM
More than a decade since the Derelict Series of Icon 4×4 broke out in the automotive scene, it continues its tradition of restomodding cars, and the latest to come out of the program is the 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL with a modern V8 engine from General Motors. The new...
Carscoops
This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR
The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With A Fixed Rear Wing
The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is getting closer to the big reveal and our spy photographers nabbed a fully-camouflaged test car wearing some extra aero components. This particular model could be an “Edition 1” trim that is expected to be offered in limited numbers for the first year of production.
Carscoops
Tuner Turns Rendering Artist’s Wild Mid-Engine ’67 Mustang Into Reality For SEMA
The team at ‘B is for Build’ has arrived at SEMA 2022 with its super custom mid-engine 1967 Ford Mustang. When we say super custom that might be an understatement too. Its stretched custom chassis, a V8 from a rival brand, and super-wide fenders just almost missed the show altogether.
Carscoops
Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” By Icon Combines Worn Paint With An LS9 Supercharged V8
Icon 4×4 unveiled its latest restomod project at SEMA 2022, which is no other than a modernized 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” with its original worn-out paint job, upgraded chassis, reupholstered interior, and an American V8 under the bonnet. Visually, Icon’s 300 SEL doesn’t try to hide...
Carscoops
Ringbrothers 1,200-HP Chevy Blazer “Bully” Arrives At SEMA To Show The Bronco Who’s Boss
Ringbrothers has quite literally ventured into uncharted terrain with its latest muscle-packed restomod. One of four customs from the Wisconsin-based shop at this years’s SEMA, and certainly the tallest, the aptly named “Bully” is a 1,200 hp (1,217 PS) supercharged Chevrolet Blazer. The result of over 8,500...
Carscoops
Dodge Won’t Totally Rule Out Straight-Six ICE Charger After 2024, CEO Says
Dodge considered extending the life of its gas-powered muscle car era by replacing its pushrod V8s with the new Stellantis Hurricane inline six, and hasn’t completely ruled out using it in future, CEO Tim Kuniskis has revealed during a media briefing last week. The Hurricane motor was unveiled earlier...
Carscoops
Toyota Sequoia Looks To Conquer SEMA As Well As The Great Outdoors
The Toyota Sequoia has been redesigned for the first time in 15 years and the company is celebrating by showcasing an assortment of different builds at SEMA. Starting with the Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia, the model is based on the Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road and features a rugged front bumper, rock sliders, and a dual swingout rear bumper that holds a spare tire as well as a Hi-Lift jack and jerry cans.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Carscoops
Christian von Koenigsegg Gives Us A Tour Around The CC850
Every once in a while, a new hypercar comes along that captures the world attention and the Koenigsegg CC850 is one of those cars. Unveiled at August’s Monterey Car Week, the CC850 is an homage to the original Koenigsegg CC8S, merging a stunning, retro-inspired design with a remarkable powertrain. Koenigsegg presented the car with the promise that just 50 units would be produced but given how much interest the CC850 generated, it has made the decision to increase production to 70 units.
Carscoops
Brave Tuner Converts Brand New 2023 BMW M4 Competition Into Maloo Pickup Truck
The days of the Aussie Holden Ute might be long gone, but a weirdly fascinating exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show comes pretty darn close to being its spiritual successor. We are talking about the BMW M4 Maloo, a nicely executed pickup conversion of the performance-focused coupe that caught our attention.
Comments / 0