A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.

14 DAYS AGO