Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Related
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' 1969 Camaro shares just 2 parts with the original
Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. @hile it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
Meguiar’s Announces Three Killer New Products at SEMA
They’re every bit as good as you’d want them to be.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Carscoops
Tesla Leaves Customers With Aftermarket Tow Hitches Without The Ability To Actually Tow Anything
A customer in the UK says that Tesla won’t allow him to utilize trailer mode because the tow hitch in his car is not an official Tesla accessory. This isn’t just a case of trying to get a better deal by going with an aftermarket part either. Tesla’s tow hitch and trailer package are sold out, which has rendered at least this Model Y without the ability to tow anything.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
Carscoops
Stripped 1,700 HP Audi R8 From SEMA Looks Like A Supersized Ariel Atom
The SEMA Show in Las Vegas attracts all kinds of modified vehicles. Usually, they come with extra components designed for greater performance and wilder looks but this particular model comes with fewer parts than usual. We are talking about the pictured stripped-out Audi R8 Kart that looks like Ariel Atom‘s big brother, although it packs a lot more power than you would expect.
Carscoops
Zacoe’s McLaren 720S Takes SEMA By Storm With Carbon Fiber For Days
Aftermarket specialist Zacoe has made a serious statement at this year’s SEMA Show, unveiling its heavily modified McLaren 720S. Zacoe first released detailed renderings of its 720S bodykit in mid-2021 and has been hard at work bringing it to life ever since. The kit is made entirely from lightweight carbon fiber, using 240-gram high-density carbon fiber cloth, the same grade used by the likes of Bentley, Aston Martin, and Mercedes-Benz. The kit isn’t just visual either as it also claims to improve airflow and heat dissipation.
Carscoops
Ex-Koenigsegg Designer Partners With Unplugged Performance To Design Wheels For Tesla Cybertruck
The folks over at Unplugged Performance have collaborated with designer Sasha Selipanov to create “the first wheel designed and engineered specifically for the Cybertruck.” The “brutalist” hexagon-filled barrels called the UP CYBERHEX will set customers back at least $1,498. Thankfully, you can get your hands on them now so that they’ll be ready whenever the Tesla Cybertruck finally goes into production.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Carscoops
Dealers Fight Back Against Ford’s $1.2M EV Certification Calling The Practice ‘Unfair’
Earlier this year, Ford made dramatic changes to its structure and future plans. One of the adjustments was to institute a new certification program specifically for dealers that want to sell electric vehicles. Now, dealer association groups in more than a dozen states are pushing back against the blue oval brand saying that the certification program is unfair to them.
Carscoops
This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR
The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.
Carscoops
Subaru Teases All-New 2024 Subaru Impreza Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
Subaru announced today that the sixth-generation Impreza will debut later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. With that, the automaker released a teaser image of the compact car under very dark shadows. Little was revealed about the new car, but Subaru did note that the fan-favorite Impreza will...
Carscoops
Brave Tuner Converts Brand New 2023 BMW M4 Competition Into Maloo Pickup Truck
The days of the Aussie Holden Ute might be long gone, but a weirdly fascinating exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show comes pretty darn close to being its spiritual successor. We are talking about the BMW M4 Maloo, a nicely executed pickup conversion of the performance-focused coupe that caught our attention.
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
Road & Track
Ford Will Now Sell You a VanLife-Ready Transit Straight From the Factory
The biggest hurdle to taking a van on adventures across the country is the prep. Most normal vans aren't built to accept a vastly modified interior with beds, refrigerators, lighting, and other upgrades, meaning they require a lot of modifications. Ford is helping to alleviate some of that prep time by offering a Transit van built to accept VanLife mods straight from the factory.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Urus S Gains Updated Bodykit From 1016 Industries For A More Striking Look
Lamborghini recently unveiled the Urus Performante and the Urus S, prompting tuners to design new body kits for the updated SUV. LA-based 1016 Industries was the first to act, giving us a preview of the updated Vision 2.0 kit, which is an evolution of their previous offering. The front end...
Comments / 0