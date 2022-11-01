ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesboro, NC

WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Johnson County

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Johnson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The THP says the driver then over-corrected, causing the vehicle […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident

NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Troopers: One dead, another injured in Newton crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at N.C. 16 and Mount Olive Church Road. They say a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading north on...
NEWTON, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
wataugaonline.com

Foothills Conservancy permanently protects Blowing Rock property and well-known viewshed corridor on US 321

On October 6, the Finley Gwyn Harper, Sr. family heirs and C.V. Henkel, Jr. family heirs, including twelve property owners and their families – a number totaling over 50 family members – donated their property, named Cherry Tree Hollow and located in Blowing Rock above the Blue Ridge escarpment, to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for permanent protection.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

