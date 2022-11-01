Read full article on original website
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
Capitol Christmas Tree will take tour through North Carolina on the way to capitol
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was cut down Wednesday from the Pisgah National Forest.
THP: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Johnson County
BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Johnson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The THP says the driver then over-corrected, causing the vehicle […]
Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident
NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
Troopers: One dead, another injured in Newton crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at N.C. 16 and Mount Olive Church Road. They say a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading north on...
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Wilkes County teacher killed in crash after driver hits deer, swerves into oncoming traffic
SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County teacher has died after a crash on N.C. 18 in Alleghany County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 18, near N.C. 88, in Alleghany County. Troopers say a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading north on N.C. 18 when […]
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Foothills Conservancy permanently protects Blowing Rock property and well-known viewshed corridor on US 321
On October 6, the Finley Gwyn Harper, Sr. family heirs and C.V. Henkel, Jr. family heirs, including twelve property owners and their families – a number totaling over 50 family members – donated their property, named Cherry Tree Hollow and located in Blowing Rock above the Blue Ridge escarpment, to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for permanent protection.
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Driver charged after crash kills 1, critically injures another in Watauga County, troopers say
VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 […]
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County
LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
