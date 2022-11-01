ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

thebendmag.com

7 Coastal Bend Desserts and the People Behind Them

Pastry making is unequivocally an art form. It’s also a science, a vehicle for innovation and perhaps more than anything, an act of love. We talked to local pastry chefs and bakers about their standout Coastal Bend desserts to learn the ins and outs of how the perfectly plated final product gets started in the first place. What we learned in the process was that with every inspired idea, flavor combination and seasonal ingredient, a nostalgic memory was at the cornerstone of what these individuals do. Baking (or pretending to bake) with family as a child; paying homage to heritage; watching as mothers or grandmothers baked their hearts away in the kitchen — personal connections define these confections.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Coastal Charm on Display in this Port Aransas Beach Home

Situated in the heart of Port Aransas and within walking distance from the beach, this vacation home is ideal for relaxation and family time. The homeowner was born in Corpus Christi but moved away when she was young. Ever since, she has dreamt of owning a home in Port Aransas. When the homeowners purchased the property in 2007, they had hopes of making memories with family and friends.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
thebendmag.com

Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family

For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
ROCKPORT, TX
Pleasanton Express

The old man and the typewriter

“He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.” WAIT – wrong story. Let’s back up a little, or maybe go forward – however you want to look at it. I’m not too sure, because when I met him last Thursday, I felt like I got caught up in a time warp of sorts. I found myself in a familiar place and a familiar role where I was, once again, a game warden looking for a commercial fisherman.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday

The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]
thebendmag.com

Beguiling and Beautiful Coastal Bend Autumn Wedding

Keeping in line with the color palette, Wild Veggie Bouquet put together gorgeous arrangements filled with roses, anemones, ranunculus bulbs and peonies in varying shades. Lush greenery such as wispy lady ferns rounded out the bouquets. Jeweled Hues. Be it a rich emerald, deep purple or berry hues of any...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant

A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
ROCKPORT, TX
travelyouman.com

Fishing Guides In Port Aransas (To Catch Fish)

Is one of your pastimes fishing? Fishing may be highly thrilling for individuals who are aware of the hidden procedures and methods that go into the sport, even if other people think it’s boring and a waste of time. Also, fishing isn’t simple, despite what many people think. Because it involves a lot of patience and effort, it is really quite difficult and rewarding.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
mysoutex.com

4-H Trunk or Treat in Sinton

The 4-H Council and Ambassadors will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds Event Center, 219 West 5th Street, in Sinton.. The event will include bounce houses, dry tidal wave splash games, food and fun. A prize will...
SINTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

