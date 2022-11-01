Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
7 Coastal Bend Desserts and the People Behind Them
Pastry making is unequivocally an art form. It’s also a science, a vehicle for innovation and perhaps more than anything, an act of love. We talked to local pastry chefs and bakers about their standout Coastal Bend desserts to learn the ins and outs of how the perfectly plated final product gets started in the first place. What we learned in the process was that with every inspired idea, flavor combination and seasonal ingredient, a nostalgic memory was at the cornerstone of what these individuals do. Baking (or pretending to bake) with family as a child; paying homage to heritage; watching as mothers or grandmothers baked their hearts away in the kitchen — personal connections define these confections.
Coastal Charm on Display in this Port Aransas Beach Home
Situated in the heart of Port Aransas and within walking distance from the beach, this vacation home is ideal for relaxation and family time. The homeowner was born in Corpus Christi but moved away when she was young. Ever since, she has dreamt of owning a home in Port Aransas. When the homeowners purchased the property in 2007, they had hopes of making memories with family and friends.
Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family
For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
The old man and the typewriter
“He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.” WAIT – wrong story. Let’s back up a little, or maybe go forward – however you want to look at it. I’m not too sure, because when I met him last Thursday, I felt like I got caught up in a time warp of sorts. I found myself in a familiar place and a familiar role where I was, once again, a game warden looking for a commercial fisherman.
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday
The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]
Beguiling and Beautiful Coastal Bend Autumn Wedding
Keeping in line with the color palette, Wild Veggie Bouquet put together gorgeous arrangements filled with roses, anemones, ranunculus bulbs and peonies in varying shades. Lush greenery such as wispy lady ferns rounded out the bouquets. Jeweled Hues. Be it a rich emerald, deep purple or berry hues of any...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir
Kentucky's Old Forester Distilling released King Ranch bourbon, a spirit available only in the Lone Star State, on Nov. 1.
30 Fun and Best Things to Do in Corpus Christi, Texas
If you’re planning things to do in Corpus Christi for an upcoming vacation or weekend getaway, it’s time to take out a pen and jot down some ideas. Yes, some of us still use pens, but you’re welcome to have Alexa add them to your to-do list.
Work to join Padre Island canals is more than halfway done, developer says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Whitecap Preserve project is underway, and when driving down Aquarius Street on Padre Island, you can’t really miss it. Although it serves many purposes, one of the major improvements will be tying all of the canals on the island together. "They’ve got most...
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
Fishing Guides In Port Aransas (To Catch Fish)
Is one of your pastimes fishing? Fishing may be highly thrilling for individuals who are aware of the hidden procedures and methods that go into the sport, even if other people think it’s boring and a waste of time. Also, fishing isn’t simple, despite what many people think. Because it involves a lot of patience and effort, it is really quite difficult and rewarding.
Residents of Corpus Christi’s Hillcrest neighborhood file civil rights complaint over proposed desalination plant
Formulanone from Huntsville, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0. Boxed in by refineries, a ship channel, an interstate highway and construction from the new Harbor Bridge, residents of the Hillcrest neighborhood on Corpus Christi’s northside have long endured some of the impacts of the city’s industrialization. But despite their...
Pumpkin Parade at Driscoll Children's Hospital
On Monday, kids at the hospital got to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy some trick-or-treating.
4-H Trunk or Treat in Sinton
The 4-H Council and Ambassadors will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds Event Center, 219 West 5th Street, in Sinton.. The event will include bounce houses, dry tidal wave splash games, food and fun. A prize will...
Windsor Park Elementary students debate important city issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windsor Park Elementary School students got a chance to debate inside city council chambers about whether the city should build a homeless community center. Most of the third grade students took the role of residents addressing Corpus Christi City Council about the legitimacy of the...
Black Residents of Corpus Christi’s Hillcrest Back in Court Over Pollution
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
