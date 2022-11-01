Situated in the heart of Port Aransas and within walking distance from the beach, this vacation home is ideal for relaxation and family time. The homeowner was born in Corpus Christi but moved away when she was young. Ever since, she has dreamt of owning a home in Port Aransas. When the homeowners purchased the property in 2007, they had hopes of making memories with family and friends.

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO