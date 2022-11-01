ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

ccbiznews.com

Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant

A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
ROCKPORT, TX
thebendmag.com

Coastal Charm on Display in this Port Aransas Beach Home

Situated in the heart of Port Aransas and within walking distance from the beach, this vacation home is ideal for relaxation and family time. The homeowner was born in Corpus Christi but moved away when she was young. Ever since, she has dreamt of owning a home in Port Aransas. When the homeowners purchased the property in 2007, they had hopes of making memories with family and friends.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD: Miller High School active shooter report was a hoax

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The active-shooter call at Miller High School has been deemed a hoax by the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officials responded to reports of an active shooter at around 1:31 p.m., but after clearing the school, they said no evidence was found of an active threat to students or the campus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
PORTLAND, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Shooting Disturbance at AP Walmart

ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, around 10:40 p.m., Aransas Pass Police Department (APPD) officers responded to the area of Walmart for a man with a gun was actively shooting towards a Uhaul truck. Officers observed a Uhaul at a nearby Mcdonald's when they arrived on...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Free pet vaccines set Sunday

Animal Friends of Port Aransas is sponsoring a free vaccine clinic for Port Aransas pet owners on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pet owners must be residents of Port Aransas and show proof of residency. The clinic is set from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Island Realtors, 1900 State Highway 361. Dogs must be on leashes or in crates, and […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday

The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]

