Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TROUBLESHOOTERS: Foot Problems
Several weeks ago, an elderly Corpus Christi woman told us she went to The Good Feet Store because her feet were hurting.
Free community health fair targets those with low to no insurance in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi along with the YMCA are proud to host a free Community Health Fair Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center on 2021 Agnes Street. The YMCA encourages you...
WFAA
A Winter Whataland: Whataburger announces new items for Christmas collection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are making your Christmas wishlist, stop what you're doing and listen up! Whataburger has just announced their 2022 Holiday Gift Guide and fans have a lot of merchandise to choose from!. Dozens of items have been added to the Whatastore including pajamas, ornaments,...
ccbiznews.com
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
Locals awoke to a loud boom at Valero East Plant
Following up on the fire a Valero East Plant earlier today. Residents tell us it's not the first time this happens.
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
Seaside Memorial filled with family, friends honoring those lost too soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dia de los Muertos is a two day event that millions of people celebrate from all over. The popular event began yesterday, where children who passed away were honored and celebrated, today adults were. Lots of residents took time out of their day to visit their loved ones who've passed at Seaside Memorial.
thebendmag.com
Coastal Charm on Display in this Port Aransas Beach Home
Situated in the heart of Port Aransas and within walking distance from the beach, this vacation home is ideal for relaxation and family time. The homeowner was born in Corpus Christi but moved away when she was young. Ever since, she has dreamt of owning a home in Port Aransas. When the homeowners purchased the property in 2007, they had hopes of making memories with family and friends.
Click2Houston.com
Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon, gambling on desalination. So far, it is losing the bet.
CORPUS CHRISTI — Five years ago, when ExxonMobil came calling, city officials eagerly signed over a large portion of their water supply so the oil giant could build a $10 billion plant to make plastics out of methane gas. A year later, they did the same for Steel Dynamics...
Opa! Corpus Christi Greek Festival is back in full swing this weekend
The 59th annual Greek Festival is back at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church downtown under the big tent.
CCPD: Miller High School active shooter report was a hoax
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The active-shooter call at Miller High School has been deemed a hoax by the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officials responded to reports of an active shooter at around 1:31 p.m., but after clearing the school, they said no evidence was found of an active threat to students or the campus.
Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
KIII TV3
CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Shooting Disturbance at AP Walmart
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, around 10:40 p.m., Aransas Pass Police Department (APPD) officers responded to the area of Walmart for a man with a gun was actively shooting towards a Uhaul truck. Officers observed a Uhaul at a nearby Mcdonald's when they arrived on...
portasouthjetty.com
Free pet vaccines set Sunday
Animal Friends of Port Aransas is sponsoring a free vaccine clinic for Port Aransas pet owners on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pet owners must be residents of Port Aransas and show proof of residency. The clinic is set from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Island Realtors, 1900 State Highway 361. Dogs must be on leashes or in crates, and […]
Reverse Alert system informed residents about the Valero East fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m. A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant." The alert said...
portasouthjetty.com
Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday
The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]
Comments / 0