Our beloved Corpus Christi has its quirks. Idiosyncrasies abound; there is an undeniable connection and appreciation for this city living deep inside all those who are lucky enough to know her. Over the years, Corpus Christi has had to fight hard to keep local culture at the forefront and not to be taken over by big box stores or big-city dollars. While there will always have to be some give and take in order to maintain a thriving community, now is a great time to honor the strides Corpus Christi has taken to become the arts and cultural gemstone that she is.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO