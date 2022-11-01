ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccbiznews.com

Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant

A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
ROCKPORT, TX
travelyouman.com

Fishing Guides In Port Aransas (To Catch Fish)

Is one of your pastimes fishing? Fishing may be highly thrilling for individuals who are aware of the hidden procedures and methods that go into the sport, even if other people think it’s boring and a waste of time. Also, fishing isn’t simple, despite what many people think. Because it involves a lot of patience and effort, it is really quite difficult and rewarding.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Pleasanton Express

The old man and the typewriter

“He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.” WAIT – wrong story. Let’s back up a little, or maybe go forward – however you want to look at it. I’m not too sure, because when I met him last Thursday, I felt like I got caught up in a time warp of sorts. I found myself in a familiar place and a familiar role where I was, once again, a game warden looking for a commercial fisherman.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

7 Coastal Bend Desserts and the People Behind Them

Pastry making is unequivocally an art form. It’s also a science, a vehicle for innovation and perhaps more than anything, an act of love. We talked to local pastry chefs and bakers about their standout Coastal Bend desserts to learn the ins and outs of how the perfectly plated final product gets started in the first place. What we learned in the process was that with every inspired idea, flavor combination and seasonal ingredient, a nostalgic memory was at the cornerstone of what these individuals do. Baking (or pretending to bake) with family as a child; paying homage to heritage; watching as mothers or grandmothers baked their hearts away in the kitchen — personal connections define these confections.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Beguiling and Beautiful Coastal Bend Autumn Wedding

Keeping in line with the color palette, Wild Veggie Bouquet put together gorgeous arrangements filled with roses, anemones, ranunculus bulbs and peonies in varying shades. Lush greenery such as wispy lady ferns rounded out the bouquets. Jeweled Hues. Be it a rich emerald, deep purple or berry hues of any...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday

The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]
KRIS 6 News

No vote for Cole Park Master Plan

The city's Parks and Recreation Department presented Master Plan proposals for Cole Park and Labonte Park. An approved master plan will guide the growth and development for the sites.
thebendmag.com

The Art Museum of South Texas Celebrates 50 Years

Our beloved Corpus Christi has its quirks. Idiosyncrasies abound; there is an undeniable connection and appreciation for this city living deep inside all those who are lucky enough to know her. Over the years, Corpus Christi has had to fight hard to keep local culture at the forefront and not to be taken over by big box stores or big-city dollars. While there will always have to be some give and take in order to maintain a thriving community, now is a great time to honor the strides Corpus Christi has taken to become the arts and cultural gemstone that she is.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
thebendmag.com

Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family

For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
ROCKPORT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy