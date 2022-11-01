Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections
LINCOLN — Another day, another round of criticism about the grant decisions made this year by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Of the 87 grant applications the Trust received this year, 40 were deemed ineligible for grants, including several applications that had won approval in past years. That prompted more...
North Platte Telegraph
Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits
LINCOLN — The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4 million...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraskans facing deluge of political mail — the good, the bad and the ugly
LINCOLN — No central clearinghouse counts the number of political mailers clogging Nebraska mailboxes during election season. But candidates say direct mail has increased during a record year of spending on state and local races. Mail numbers jumped this spring during the state’s costliest-ever Republican primary for governor, political...
North Platte Telegraph
Biden touts student debt relief at NM community college days ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) President Joe Biden’s appearance at Central New Mexico Community College on Thursday focused on student debt relief and gave the state’s Democratic leaders a chance to boast about new education opportunities offered to students from preschool up to college.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: two, ten; White Balls: eleven, seventeen) (eight, eighteen, twenty, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 8, Year: 20. (Month: eleven; Day: eight; Year: twenty) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eleven; Day: eight; Year: twenty) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0