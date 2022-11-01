Read full article on original website
BT warns of more job losses as rising bills force bigger cost-cutting drive
Telecom giant blames 18% fall in profits on need for extra savings after £200m energy bill increase and soaring inflation
Starmer accuses Sunak at PMQs of making ‘grubby deal’ with Braverman
Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of making “a grubby deal” with Suella Braverman to reappoint her, thus jeopardising national security and exacerbating the asylum crisis, in another prime minister’s questions dominated by the issue of the home secretary’s future. The Labour leader used all his...
BBC
Lib Dems promise right to see a GP within a week
People in England would be given the right to a GP appointment within a week, under Liberal Democrat plans. The party says it would set up a 24/7 hotline for patients to book slots, with those who want to see a doctor face-to-face able to do so. Leader Sir Ed...
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
The Jewish Press
British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
Saudi ally UAE undertook a secret mission to Riyadh that backed Biden's view on OPEC oil production, report says
The UAE's national security adviser secretly met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Harvard economist warns US headed for 'significant' recession
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff issued a dire warning about the U.S. economy one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance. "You really have to look at the world, which is in bad shape," the economics professor told "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday. "So it's very hard for the United States to resist that. I worry that not only we're going to get a mild recession, I think the chances that we've got a significant recession are really pretty high."
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
The dollar's blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says
The rally in the US dollar this year is likely to be closer to an end and headed toward "trendless trading," Societe Generale said Thursday. The "drivers of economic outperformance are fading" for the greenback, which has risen to a 20-year high against key rivals. "US growth outlook matters more...
getnews.info
BBC
Cost of living: Interest rate rise fear for business owner
Some companies will not exist in January if interest rate rises continue, a business owner has warned. It comes as the Bank of England has decided to raise interest rates from 2.25% to 3%, the biggest increase since 1989. Domenico Scarpetta faced interest rate hikes in the 1990s, but back...
A memo from Stripe's cofounders announcing sweeping job cuts is a lesson for companies everywhere on how to conduct layoffs
On Thursday, Stripe announced via a memo that it is laying off 14% of its workforce. Cofounders Patrick and John Collison break down what led to the decision and apologize to workers. The memo is an excellent example of how leaders can handle layoff announcements. "There's no good way to...
BBC
HSBC UK online banking back after disruption
HSBC has apologised after UK customers reported problems accessing mobile and online banking services on Friday evening. Customers took to Twitter to complain that the HSBC app had gone down, while some said they were unable to pay for shopping as their card was declined. HSBC said both personal and...
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
getnews.info
The world could face the worst financial crisis since World War II as hyperinflation looms, hedge fund says
Hyperinflation could tip the global economy into the worst financial crisis since World War II, Elliott Management says. The fund said the end of cheap borrowing will spur financial extremes in a letter viewed by the Financial Times. "Investors should not assume they have 'seen everything,'" the letter said. Hyperinflation...
CNBC
The tech layoff headlines are leaving out a lot about recession risk and the economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
