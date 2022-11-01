Read full article on original website
My Election | CNN Politics
You can observe any state’s races coated by CNN. Once you’ve adopted a race, the “Follow” button will change to say “Following”. Clicking this button once more, or tapping it on cellular gadgets, will take away the race out of your listing. Does My...
Astronauts' stunning photos from the International Space Station show Earth's triumphs and tragedies in 2022
Astronauts' photos reveal sunsets, moonrises, spewing volcanos, breathtaking deserts, and devastating hurricanes. See this year on Earth from space.
Fire kills at least 15 people at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
A fire killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported. The night-time fire at the popular bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a “flare gun” on the dancefloor, the TASS news agency reported. State...
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
A showdown between two rail unions and rail companies could spell big trouble.
This Week in European Tech: €250 million for Verkor, RIP Made.com, Volkswagen sells WeShare, Octopus Energy absorbs Bulb, and more
This week, our research workforce tracked tracked greater than 80 tech funding offers value over €2.8 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and associated information tales throughout Europe. As at all times, we’re placing all of them collectively for you in a listing despatched in our round-up...
The US will pay to refurbish Soviet-era T-72 tanks for Ukraine, which will be the 'most technically advanced tanks on the battlefield'
The US and Netherlands are paying for the Czech Republic to improve a total of 90 Soviet-era T-72 tanks for Ukraine.
MIGAL’s AI quadruples cucumber postharvest life
The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL), a regional mega-R&D heart supported by Israel’s Ministry of Science and Technology, introduced that its researchers have greater than quadrupled the postharvest lifetime of cucumbers – from two to 9 weeks – utilizing a “good” sequential therapy protocol steered by its progressive AI-based algorithms.
Nick Clegg: Meta’s leader for global affairs on the metaverse, Apple, Elon Musk
Since then, Clegg has been a transparent determine in Meta’s time of turmoil. He was the one who suggested the plan of indefinitely banning former President Donald Trump from the platform. Prior to Meta, Clegg constructed a political profession with the U.Okay.’s Liberal Democrats, finally turning into Deputy Prime...
North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched several missiles in recent days week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leading Washington and Seoul to step up a joint show of military strength in the region.The latest missiles flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea said.Pyongyang’s slew of missile launches has raised fears that Mr Kim is preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.A new type of banned ICBM was among three...
