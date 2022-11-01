Read full article on original website
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
rigzone.com
BP Sheds Stake In Australian Oil-Producing Fields
Jadestone Energy has acquired BP's stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has acquired BP’s stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. The North West Shelf oil project comprises the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
takeitcool.com
Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information.
The latest report titled “Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Black Pepper Oleoresin. Report Features Details. Product Name Black Pepper Oleoresin. Process Included Black Pepper Oleoresin Production From...
ccjdigital.com
Hydrogen partnerships springing up across the U.S. could accelerate fuel cell adoption
Fueled by billions of dollars in federal funding, hydrogen coalition groups across the U.S. are gaining steam as they aim to help facilitate production of the fuel that’s been mostly confined to California, where fuel cell trucks and cars offer a zero-emission alternative to all-electric. According to the Department...
rigzone.com
ADNOC, GAIL Pen LNG Collaboration Agreements
ADNOC and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. The agreement...
US News and World Report
Chesapeake Points to Rising Costs in Fastest-Growing U.S. Gas Field
(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said inflation in the fastest growing U.S. shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, a sign that soaring costs for energy producers are far from abating. The Oklahoma City-based company topped Wall Street third-quarter profit estimates this week, bolstered by higher natural gas...
Recycling Today
McKinsey forecasts recycled steel, plastic premiums
A report and forecast by global consultancy McKinsey predicts demand for low-carbon steel and plastic the rest of this decade likely will put a premium on those products, which often are made with recycled content. That future, to some extent, is already here, McKinsey says, writing in part, “For example,...
Can This New Enzyme Tech Recycle Away Plastic, Textile Waste?
Protein Evolution Inc. (PEI) has introduced what could be groundbreaking technology that transforms textile and mixed-plastic waste into what it said is an infinitely reusable resource, helping the chemicals industry transition to a lower-carbon, circular economy. Leveraging recent breakthroughs in natural science and artificial intelligence, the company designs enzymes to break down end-of-life textile and plastic waste into the building blocks that make up new textile and plastic products. PEI’s proprietary process is said to be the first of its kind that is built to scale, creating a cost-effective solution with immediate applications for the petrochemical industry, global consumer goods companies,...
California expands plastic producer probe into bag manufacturers
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - California's attorney general on Wednesday sent letters to top plastic bag manufacturers requesting information about their claims that the bags they produce are recyclable, the latest move by the state to scrutinize the plastics industry and their role in the global plastic pollution crisis.
Recycling Today
Ineos, Plastic Energy plan German facility
Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe and Plastic Energy have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to produce 100,000 metric tons per year of recycled raw materials from plastic scrap. The companies say the production site in Köln (Cologne), Germany, will involve “the largest use of Plastic Energy technology on the...
Karen S. Carter Named President of Packaging and Specialty Plastics at Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) announces Karen S. Carter, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Inclusion Officer for Dow, has been named President of Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP). She succeeds Diego Donoso who will retire in the first quarter of 2023. The transition will begin immediately. Carter has more than 25...
Business Insider
Dangote cement grows by 6.2% in revenue as the company lauds the exploration of alternative energy sources
Dangote cement recorded a 6.2% growth in Q3 of 2022. The company's CEO noted that using alternative fuel sources aided in revenue growth. Dangote is also commissioning the use of previously dormant cement plants. Good news for Nigerian business conglomerate Dangote as his business continues to flourish. Despite the rising...
EU asks U.S. for same treatment as Canada and Mexico in electric vehicles sales
PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union asked the United States on Monday to treat EU electric vehicles, batteries and sustainable energy equipment sold in the United States the same as those from Canada and Mexico, Czech trade minister Jozef Sikela said.
freightwaves.com
Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues
More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
