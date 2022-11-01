Read full article on original website
Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University researchers have joined Texas A&M University and Kansas State University in a $2 million collaborative research project to develop better nitrogen management practices for producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities project...
Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Sr. Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Some days, it can be a scramble to get a healthy dinner on the table due to sports practices, dance lessons, club meetings and other activities. Dinner time can be hectic without a plan. Jessica Riggin, Oklahoma State...
