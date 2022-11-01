Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Sr. Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Some days, it can be a scramble to get a healthy dinner on the table due to sports practices, dance lessons, club meetings and other activities. Dinner time can be hectic without a plan. Jessica Riggin, Oklahoma State...

STILLWATER, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO