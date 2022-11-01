Read full article on original website
2news.com
Police Identify Body Found in Reno, Ask For Help With Investigation
Reno Police have released the name of the woman found dead near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno earlier this week. They say Carol Herrera was found on Halloween in Lower Evans Canyon. Police say the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated by the...
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
2news.com
Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case
Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
KTNV
Nevada State Police officer injured stopping wrong-way driver on 215 beltway
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada State Police officer was injured stopping a wrong-way driver on Interstate 215 on Wednesday night, the agency says. Just before 9:30 p.m., state police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver in a black Dodge Journey traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. The driver was said to be approaching Cheyenne Avenue.
2news.com
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
2news.com
2news.com
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
Arrest Made in Deadly October 29 Hit-and-Run Crash in Louisiana
Arrest Made in Deadly October 29 Hit-and-Run Crash in Louisiana. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said on October 31, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana woman had been arrested following the death of a cyclist over the weekend. Victoria Woodfork, 24, turned herself in to the Caddo Parish...
Working 4 You: Arkansas church cashing in on life insurance after some parishioners die
An Arkansas woman is left questioning everything after her husband's death revealed not one but two life insurance policies taken out on him, the second one without her knowledge.
FOX Reno
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
2news.com
Local Sideshow Crackdown Results In 9 Arrests
Multiple agencies took part in the two-day operation. Police conducted an operation targeting sideshow activity in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted for 1973 murder to get commuted sentence from Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced he intends to commute the sentence of a man convicted for a murder that happened in 1973. Hutchinson made the announcement Tuesday along with several other pardons and commutations. He will commute the sentence of Walter Bowden from life...
