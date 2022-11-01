ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Vista's season ends with disappointing loss to Yuba City

It’s the end of the season no one with Vista del Lago football expected. The Eagles, seeded sixth in the Division III playoffs and hosting 11th-seeded Yuba City, was the prohibitive favorite against the Honkers, who entered the game with a 4-6 record. Yuba City, however, dominated the game Friday night at Vista from the outset and shockingly won going away, 48-6.
YUBA CITY, CA
High School Football PRO

San Marcos, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Carlsbad five-star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to Alabama

The national champions wanted him. Death Valley wanted him. Every other Power 5 program wanted him. At the end of the day, only Nick Saban could have him. Carlsbad quarterback Julian Sayin, the #2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and 12th ranked player in the nation, chose Alabama over LSU and Georgia.
CARLSBAD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

3 injured after semi collides with 9 vehicles on I-5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m. During the course of their […]
EL CAJON, CA
fox5sandiego.com

New Elementary School Opens

Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Losing Another Piece Of Coronado’s Charm

What is it about change? Most people can’t stand the thought of their surroundings suddenly becoming different. Change tends to create stress and negativity no matter how small. I recently experienced this phenomenon right here on the sidewalks of our beloved island. To say that I am angry might...
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range

San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
SAN DIEGO, CA

