Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Vista's season ends with disappointing loss to Yuba City
It’s the end of the season no one with Vista del Lago football expected. The Eagles, seeded sixth in the Division III playoffs and hosting 11th-seeded Yuba City, was the prohibitive favorite against the Honkers, who entered the game with a 4-6 record. Yuba City, however, dominated the game Friday night at Vista from the outset and shockingly won going away, 48-6.
San Marcos, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley Center High School football team will have a game with San Marcos High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
kusi.com
Carlsbad five-star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to Alabama
The national champions wanted him. Death Valley wanted him. Every other Power 5 program wanted him. At the end of the day, only Nick Saban could have him. Carlsbad quarterback Julian Sayin, the #2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and 12th ranked player in the nation, chose Alabama over LSU and Georgia.
San Diego Channel
Powerball ticket frenzy comes to National City 7-Eleven as jackpot soars to $1.2B
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Vida Rusid has been working at this 7-Eleven in National City for 16 years. She says anytime there’s a big jackpot, the customers start rolling in, like Connie Moses. Moses doesn’t just go to the same place to buy her tickets, she also...
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
Shark bites swimmer in waters near San Diego
Del Mar Beach is closed after a woman was bit by a shark early Friday morning. The beach is closed for a mile in each direction as a result.
Driver killed in fiery car crash in Vista
Moments after a Honda Civic crashed into a riverbed, the vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
3 injured after semi collides with 9 vehicles on I-5
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m. During the course of their […]
Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup
Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.
fox5sandiego.com
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
NBC San Diego
All Southbound I-15 Traffic Being Detoured to I-805 Due to Deadly Crash: CHP
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic is being detoured to I-805 due to a deadly rollover crash, according to the CHP. A truck was driving at high speeds and rolled over. One person died in the crash, the CHP said. NBC 7's live traffic map showed southbound I-15 traffic backed up to...
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
coronadonewsca.com
Losing Another Piece Of Coronado’s Charm
What is it about change? Most people can’t stand the thought of their surroundings suddenly becoming different. Change tends to create stress and negativity no matter how small. I recently experienced this phenomenon right here on the sidewalks of our beloved island. To say that I am angry might...
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
NBC San Diego
SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range
San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
Reports of groping at Halloween party near San Diego State University
SAN DIEGO — There are new reports of out-of-control parties near San Diego State University. On Halloween night, police were called to a cul-de-sac known as "Greek Circle." The reporting party said 50 men were trying to grab a woman on the street, according to San Diego Police Department dispatch audio recordings.
Comments / 0