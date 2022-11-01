Read full article on original website
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits
Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon...
Adtalem (ATGE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Enrollment Down
Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year on the back of the Walden acquisition and cost synergies. In this connection, Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem, said, “Looking ahead to...
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $285.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had...
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.78% and increasing 15.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25% and increased 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s quarterly results benefited from...
Restaurant Brands' (QSR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results were primarily driven by solid sales growth (at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International businesses), development progress (at Popeyes) and a strong contribution from digital sales. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 3.
TSX Ends Notably Higher; Materials Shares Rise Sharply
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks closed on a firm note on Friday, tracking positive U.S. and European markets, and firm commodity prices. Market was also supported by data showing a bigger than expected uptick in U.S. unemployment rate that helped raise hopes the Fed would slow its pace of interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
Evergy (EVRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
Evergy, Inc. EVRG has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 6.3%. The earnings improved 1.5% year over year. Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by higher weather-normalized demand, favorable weather and higher transmission margin, partially offset by higher...
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Wingstop (WING) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
