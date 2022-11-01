ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts

DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
Search for Love Online Syphoned Away Missing MD Fire Department Funds

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Nov. 4—FLINTSTONE, Md. — Conversations about an online romance “scam,” a house fire and stolen money are part of a police investigation that led to criminal charges in Allegany County. According to documents filed in District Court for Allegany...
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
Friday November 4, Saturday November 5, Sunday November 6

The weather today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 53. South winds of around 5 mph. Saturday will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy—highs in the upper 60s and a low of 59. South winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon—highs around 70 and a low of 53. Southwest winds of around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.
Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
