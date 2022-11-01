Read full article on original website
garrettcounty.org
GC Diversity and Inclusion Committee Meeting Announcement
The Garrett County Diversity and Inclusion Committee next meeting will be on November 16, 2022 from 3 PM until 4:30 PM at 6500 Thayer Center, Oakland, Maryland. This meeting is open to the public.
One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts
DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
Government Technology
Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers
(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
Preston County road to experience closures for paving
There will be a total road closure in Preston County during the days that paving work is underway, including for emergency services and buses.
firefighternation.com
Search for Love Online Syphoned Away Missing MD Fire Department Funds
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Nov. 4—FLINTSTONE, Md. — Conversations about an online romance “scam,” a house fire and stolen money are part of a police investigation that led to criminal charges in Allegany County. According to documents filed in District Court for Allegany...
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
6-vehicle wreck causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
A six-car accident on I-79 in Harrison County has traffic backed up for several miles.
deepcreektimes.com
Friday November 4, Saturday November 5, Sunday November 6
The weather today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 53. South winds of around 5 mph. Saturday will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy—highs in the upper 60s and a low of 59. South winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon—highs around 70 and a low of 53. Southwest winds of around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.
theriver953.com
Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
2K gallons of oil spilled in Somerset County, crews to spend weeks cleaning up
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company in Stoystown announced Monday that they are actively working to clean up heating oil that was spilled into the surrounding environment. On Thursday, Oct. 27, approximately 2,000 gallons of No. 2 heating oil was spilled from one of the buildings at Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company in Quemahoning […]
WDTV
Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man has been indicted in connection to an alleged drug operation in Marion County. Christopher Golden, 31, has been indicted on seven counts with crimes that date from 2018 to Oct. 2021. Golden has been indicted on the following counts:. Conspiracy to violate felony...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Westmoreland County
A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing was sold at a Westmoreland store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
Nearly $800 worth of diesel fuel stolen in Somerset County, suspect unknown
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating the theft of approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel in Paint Township. Sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown person(s) stole disel fuel from a backhoe and front-end loader on Graham Avenue. Police said the estimated value of the fuel is $780. Anyone […]
2 West Virginia men sentenced for meth charges in separate incidents
Two Barbour County men were sentenced Thursday for federal meth charges in separate 2022 incidents.
West Virginia deputies recover stolen side-by-sides
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
