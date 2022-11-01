The weather today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s and a low of 53. South winds of around 5 mph. Saturday will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy—highs in the upper 60s and a low of 59. South winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon—highs around 70 and a low of 53. Southwest winds of around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO