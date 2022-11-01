Tree ceremony honors late Albany Tech President Anthony Parker
ALBANY — While the spirit of Albany Technical College’s beloved “Dr. Parker” will be remembered for years to come, a tree planted in his honor brings a physical presence for the man who piloted the campus for nearly three decades as its president.
During a Tuesday dedication ceremony, school students and staff members took turns with a shovel during homecoming week to place soil around the roots of the tulip poplar tree, a species native to Anthony Parker’s native South Carolina.
