ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Tree ceremony honors late Albany Tech President Anthony Parker

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 7 days ago

ALBANY — While the spirit of Albany Technical College’s beloved “Dr. Parker” will be remembered for years to come, a tree planted in his honor brings a physical presence for the man who piloted the campus for nearly three decades as its president.

During a Tuesday dedication ceremony, school students and staff members took turns with a shovel during homecoming week to place soil around the roots of the tulip poplar tree, a species native to Anthony Parker’s native South Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uDXE_0iupAmVy00

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Albany Democrat Joyce Barlow makes health care a primary issue in District 151 contest

ALBANY — As a nurse, business owner and someone involved in her community, Joyce Barlow has seen the impact of lack of insurance for southwest Georgians. Barlow, an Albany Democrat, is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas in the new District 151 that includes all or part of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Marian, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Sons of Confederate Veterans host turkey shoot

ALBANY — The Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 141 of Albany will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Shoot at Confederate Memorial Park, 1018 Philema Road in Albany, on Saturday. The turkey shoot will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $5 per shot. Shotguns and shells will be provided.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Foundation announces 2022 Lights of Love tree-lighter

ALBANY — This holiday season, the Phoebe Foundation will honor local cancer patients and their families with its beloved annual Lights of Love tree-lighting ceremony. Wright Woodall of Albany has been named the honorary tree-lighter for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. outside the Phoebe Cancer Center.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Registration open for Albany Museum of Art winter art camps

ALBANY — The year-end holidays will be here before you know it, which means school holiday breaks also are just a few weeks away. For busy parents who are looking for safe, creative ways for their children to spend the winter break from school, the Albany Museum of Art has a pair of popular holiday art camps that will fill their days with art, activities, and fun while encouraging them to use their imagination.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries

ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
254
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy