WLBT
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Police searching for commercial burglary suspect
Ocean Springs Police is asking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Police say Randi Renee Brochard is one of four suspects in the case and the only one not in custody. Anyone who has information on Brochard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean...
wxxv25.com
Docking facility and Point Cadet Marina under construction in Biloxi
In Biloxi, a commercial docking facility and Point Cadet Marina are undergoing construction. This 90-day project will replace concrete, electrical panels, and pedestals that went under water during Hurricane Zeta in 2020. The commercial dock located behind the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be closed until repairs are completed.
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
Mississippi Press
California artist memorializes Pascagoula K9 officer killed in line of duty
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- When “Exo,” the Pascagoula police K9 officer, was killed in the line of duty in June, it left a hole in the hearts of the officers and staff at the Pascagoula Police Department. Thanks to the generosity of a California artist, at least a small...
WLOX
Impending rain cancels Saturday's Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday’s Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport will not happen. Event organizer Jim Hollingsworth said with the potential for heavy rain on Saturday, they made the call Friday morning to cancel the annual event. The parade was set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown...
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
Suspect in deadly double shooting in Chamblee found sleeping in car at Miss. truck stop
BILOXI, Miss. — A man who police say murdered one person and critically injured another was found sleeping in his car at a truck stop in Mississippi. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chamblee police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Dering...
Mississippi Press
What you need to know for this weekend’s 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Final preparations are underway for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival Arts & Crafts Festival in downtown Ocean Springs, set to kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday -- rain or shine. The current forecast call for a 60% chance of rain in Ocean Springs Saturday, but that...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
Mobile woman sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder: Mobile District Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a woman to life in prison without possibility of parole following a September guilty ruling from a Mobile County jury in connection to a 2019 murder, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile DA. Amber Kuta, was sentenced to life for abuse of corpse, as […]
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police help capture Georgia double homicide suspect
Biloxi Police helped an agency from Georgia capture a suspect in a double homicide who had fled to Mississippi. Chamblee Police in Georgia contacted Biloxi Police about a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa. Officers were told he was possibly at the Love’s truck stop off Interstate...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
Gulfport Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers responded to the 35 block of Grand Lido about 1:38 a.m. in regard to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot. Detectives identified the suspect as 17-year-old Michael Anthony Walker. He is described as...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Biloxi 2022
Biloxi is a tropical paradise beckoning travelers to enjoy the scenic splendors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There’s never a dull moment in Biloxi, for the city is always buzzing with entertainment, from headliner performances and live music shows to rip-roaring nightlife and elegant fine dining. High rollers flock...
5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Panda Palace Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, November 20th, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday November 20th, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
