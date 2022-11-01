Read full article on original website
Debbie Collier: Police now say mystery death may not be homicide – as son lashes out at ‘snickering’ sheriff
The mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier has taken yet another bizarre turn with police sources now saying it might not be a homicide – and the slain woman’s son lashing out at the sheriff who he claims “snickered” at his pleas for help.The 59-year-old’s partly-burned, naked body was discovered at the bottom of a ravine on 11 September around 60 miles from her home in Athens, Georgia.Her family had reported her missing one day earlier after she sent a $2,400 Venmo payment to her daughter and left a cryptic message saying that unidentified people would “not let...
Man arrested in connection with 42-year-old homicide cold case using new DNA technology
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Sandra DiFelice, nearly 42 years after her death.
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Philadelphia man killed FedEx driving instructor after receiving negative evaluation, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his FedEx driving instructor after receiving a negative evaluation weeks earlier.
Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire
An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
Missing Woman's Remains Found Buried in Relative's Garden: Police
Rebecca Seay, 83, was first reported as missing in mid-February, and the partner of her late child has been charged with abusing her corpse.
Murder detectives make ninth arrest as they hold 'drug dealer' over fatal shooting of 'rising star' council worker Ashley Dale, 28
An alleged drug dealer has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale. Miss Dale, 28, was at home in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Liverpool, when a gunman burst through her door and fired multiple shots 'indiscriminately' at around 12.40am on August 21. She was...
Autistic Miami boy, 6, who vanished two months ago is found 2,000 miles away in Canada as his father and grandmother are arrested: Warned mom that 'bad people are trying to take me away' before being kidnapped
A six-year-old Miami boy with autism who vanished two months ago, reportedly kidnapped by his father and grandmother, has been found safe 2,000 miles away in Canada. Jorge 'Jojo' Morales has been missing since August 27 after his father failed to return the child to his mother at their Miami home as part of their custody agreement.
California convicted rapist arrested for murder just weeks after early release from life sentence: 'senseless'
A California convicted rapist was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old Sacramento worker just 76 days after his release under Dem-backed legislation for rehabilitating juveniles.
Remains of teen missing since 1969 identified almost a decade after they were found
Human remains found in Pennsylvania almost a decade ago have been identified as those of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared in 1969, state police said Tuesday. The remains of Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared from a park in Wilkes-Barre on June 25, 1969, were found in 2012 but were only recently identified, police said.
Could This Iowa Man Be The Deadliest Serial Killer In Recorded History?
One woman believes her father's dark past turned deadly. A woman from Western Iowa is the subject of a major investigation. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve possibly one of the biggest serial murder cases in the state. Studey claims that her father, Donald Dean Studey, would make her and her other siblings dispose of the corpses of women he murdered.
2 teens charged with murder, to be extradited after Georgia high school football star shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested in South Carolina, charged with murder, and will be extradited in connection with the death of Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, who was found shot in a mall parking lot. DeWitt, 18, was found dead on the ground with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening...
Incel Admits Plot to ‘Slaughter’ 3,000 Women at Ohio State University, Feds Say
A self-described incel has admitted in federal court to planning a mass shooting at Ohio State University, officials said. Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to commit a hate crime—an offense which carries a possible life sentence as the plot involved attempts to kill, according to prosecutors. Genco was arrested in March 2020 after someone feared he planned to hurt himself or others after he barricaded himself in a room with a gun. Authorities managed to get Genco to surrender and found he had an AR-15-style rifle with a bumper-stock, along with a Glock pistol to fire fully automatically. He admitted to possessing the weapons as part of his plot, prosecutors said. Investigators also found writings dating back to 2019 in which Genco said he planned to “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge.” One note indicated he hoped to kill as many as 3,000 people, prosecutors said. FBI agents say Genco surveilled Ohio State University and researched sororities online. “Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement.Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods
Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for the double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier. Although no motive for the three slayings has been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin...
3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
Warden George Stephenson placed on "stop order" after prison homicide
(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb Correctional Facility's Warden George Stephenson was placed on "stop order" Oct. 18 pending internal investigations, officials say. A stop order meaning Stephenson is barred from entering the prison.This comes after a prisoner stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz says Stephenson has not been fired and there is no police investigation related to Stephenson. Gautz explained whenever there is criminal activity, like the recent homicide, MSP is called and they conduct an investigation. Willis Chapman, who is the correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has assumed control of facility operations of the Macomb Correctional Facility as warden.Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his current role.
Georgia Inmate Accused of Stealing $11 Million From Billionaire While Behind Bars
A Georgia inmate is accused of stealing millions from a billionaire movie mogul by pretending to be him while behind bars. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, allegedly ran an elaborate operation inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit in which he tricked customer service representatives at Charles Schwab into believing he was Sidney Kimmel, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of the production company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month.
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
