Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.82%. A...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022
Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
NASDAQ
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line also improved 17% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $985.8 million were up 4% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from...
NASDAQ
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
Fintel’s Top 10 U.S. Dividend Stocks For November
The Fintel research platform has highlighted these ten U.S. stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. The platform's dividend score combines both a company's dividend yield and growth to generate a score out of 100 based on its ranking against peer companies on the screen.
NASDAQ
Telus International (TIXT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Revised)
Telus International TIXT came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.67%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.26, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
NASDAQ
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GoDaddy Inc.’s GDDY third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
NASDAQ
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from the...
NASDAQ
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
NASDAQ
McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
McEwen (MUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 43.24%. A...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock has dipped 2.8% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise.
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $182.15, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement...
NASDAQ
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed at $4.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $166.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software...
Comments / 0