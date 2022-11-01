Read full article on original website
Finnish S-Bank taps Worldline’s fraud management suite amid rise of online fraud
“The successful integration of the Fraud Management Suite at S-Bank, a major player in the Finnish market, underlines our increasing footprint in the Nordic region.”. Finnish bank S-Bank, locally known as S-Pankki, has deployed Worldline’s Fraud Management Suite into its issuing platform for extensive real-time fraud detection for debit and credit cards whilst increasing the efficiency of its card fraud and risk management.
Muinmos hires ex-IG Agnieszka Noworól to automated client onboarding platform
“I have a very clear understanding of the tech vendors in this sector and when I came across Remonda and her team, I was so impressed. Muinmos provides something exceptional and can truly deliver value to clients.”. Muinmos has announced the appointment of Agnieszka Noworól as Customer Success Director and...
CAPEX.com receives UAE licence to offer crypto services
Multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Abu Dhabi, the firm’s CEO announced today. The new license allows its parent, Key Way Markets Ltd, to bring the CAPEX.com brand closer to clients in the Middle East, with major focus to the United Arab Emirates. The in-principle approval for its crypto business comes to complete the picture as the company already holds the ADGM FSRA license to offer traditional financial services.
ZuluTrade Growth Plan Does Not Include Unlicensed Brokers
ZuluTrade has announced that it will continue its growth in the B2B space with licensed brokers only, terminating agreements that fail to pass its compliance curation process as a part of its new transition to ZuluTrade 2.0. The move comes in support of its parent company Finvasia Group’s larger vision...
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump road-tests nickname for Florida governor and potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to take his first public swipe at the man who many Republicans have been eyeing as a potential alternative to take on Joe Biden in 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Mr Trump mockingly referred to his onetime ally, who won the Sunshine State’s 2018 gubernatorial election after earning the then-president’s endorsement, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing his standing in the polls during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.The crowd who had gathered to hear him stump for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Mehmet Oz had little reaction to the barb, which...
Barack Obama says Biden has 'repaired the economy and kept unemployment low' amid 8.2% spike in prices
Former President Barack Obama said during a Saturday campaign event that President Biden has "repaired the economy and kept unemployment low."
Union Bank of the Philippines taps METACO for custody and trading of digital assets
“Our bank-grade digital asset orchestration platform, Harmonize, provides UnionBank with the optionality to securely explore a range of retail and institutional digital asset use cases, from crypto custody, investment and trading, to the fast-growing Metaverse economy in the Philippines.”. The Union Bank of the Philippines has gone live on METACO’s...
Instagram influencer ‘Jay Mazini’ charged by SEC after facing up to 20 years in prison
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Jebara Igbara, the founder of Halal Capital LLC, for an alleged fraudulent scheme worth more than $8 million scheme. Jebara Igbara, also known as Jay Mazini, used his firm Halal Capital LLC to target investors from the New York metropolitan area’s Muslim community, according to the government agency.
Moscow Exchange reports 24% drop in FX volumes
The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest exchange group, released its monthly batch of trading volumes and metrics for October 2022 – the latest readings showed a pullback across the board for multiple segments, namely in the FX, given lower volatility and a reduced trading schedule. In terms of the...
In closing campaign pitches, Democrats lean on their star: Obama
In the final days of a must-win Senate race in Pennsylvania, both parties are deploying their biggest stars. But America's most popular Democratic president isn't the party's current leader.
CFTC thanks UK FCA for critical cooperation in age of cross-border trading
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has publicly thanked the UK Financial Conduct Authority for its critical cross-border cooperation to ensure the integrity of U.S. markets and markets abroad. Specifically, the UK FCA obtained information from United Kingdom-based traders on behalf of the CFTC during an investigation of certain crude oil...
FinanceFeeds announces participation at FIA Expo 2022
The FIA Expo 2022, which takes place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November, is one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry. Exchange leaders, industry experts and key regulators will gather at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, and attendees will flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.
Cboe FX reports $896 billion in monthly volumes, down 11% MoM
Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform reported its trading volumes for the month ending October 2022, which saw a notable drop after hitting its third-highest month ever in September. During October 2022, Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $896 billion, down -11 percent on a month-over-month...
