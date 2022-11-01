ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Where’s Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen opening next? Have you tried Whit’s Frozen Custard?

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Whit’s Frozen Custard, Lighthouse Point This Ohio-spun emporium for rich frozen custard is scooping its first Broward County outpost in early 2023 under franchisee John Khoury, in a storefront on the corner of Federal Highway and Northeast 49th ...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms

The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Boca’s South City Plaza sells for $49.7 million

Renaissance Properties New York, led by Kenneth L. Fishel and Bradley Fishel, purchased the South City Plaza office building, 1515 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, for $49.678 million. The seller was 1515 Associates Ltd., managed by Mark A. Gensheimer, CEO of Boca Raton-based Penn-Florida Cos. South City Plaza last traded...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season

Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach

Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a city in Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida. Lake Worth is located on its western shore, a part of the Intracoastal Waterway. The city was developed in 1894 upon the arrival of Henry M. Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway. Flagler created a winter resort...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse

Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
JUPITER, FL
floridapolitics.com

State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district

Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Lower lumber prices make restoration of two parks palatable

Buoyed by a $6 million drop in the cost estimate, Boca Raton City Council members enthusiastically approved a plan to refurbish long-neglected canoe trails and a boardwalk at Rutherford and Lake Wyman parks. The plan carried a $15.5 million price tag when presented in June. But City Manager Leif Ahnell...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Pristine and Private Equestrian Estate with Beautiful Landscaping in Palm Beach Gardens for Sale at $3.9 Million

14165 Banded Racoon Drive Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite residence perfectly proportioned usable five acres with a breath of fresh air to equestrian architecture and design. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, please contact Cynthia Stage (Phone: 561-282-7424) at RE/MAX Properties for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL

The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

