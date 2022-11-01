Read full article on original website
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms
The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
Hadleigh’s to Open in Palm Beach
Ed and Gable Shaikh will bring their vibrant luxury clothing brand to Palm Beach with the debut of a Royal Poinciana Way boutique this month The post Hadleigh’s to Open in Palm Beach appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
WPBF News 25
LagoonFest 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. Benji Studt shares more on one of the most picturesque waterways in The Palm Beaches. To learn more visit: thepalmbeaches.com/lagoonfest-2022.
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Boca’s South City Plaza sells for $49.7 million
Renaissance Properties New York, led by Kenneth L. Fishel and Bradley Fishel, purchased the South City Plaza office building, 1515 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, for $49.678 million. The seller was 1515 Associates Ltd., managed by Mark A. Gensheimer, CEO of Boca Raton-based Penn-Florida Cos. South City Plaza last traded...
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season
Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach is a city in Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida. Lake Worth is located on its western shore, a part of the Intracoastal Waterway. The city was developed in 1894 upon the arrival of Henry M. Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway. Flagler created a winter resort...
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
Tequila lovers, listen up. There's a new festival coming to South Florida, and it's all about agave. A new festival that's all things tequila and mezcal is coming to Boca Raton this weekend, and there's more to love than spirits.
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
floridapolitics.com
State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district
Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Lower lumber prices make restoration of two parks palatable
Buoyed by a $6 million drop in the cost estimate, Boca Raton City Council members enthusiastically approved a plan to refurbish long-neglected canoe trails and a boardwalk at Rutherford and Lake Wyman parks. The plan carried a $15.5 million price tag when presented in June. But City Manager Leif Ahnell...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Pristine and Private Equestrian Estate with Beautiful Landscaping in Palm Beach Gardens for Sale at $3.9 Million
14165 Banded Racoon Drive Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite residence perfectly proportioned usable five acres with a breath of fresh air to equestrian architecture and design. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, please contact Cynthia Stage (Phone: 561-282-7424) at RE/MAX Properties for full support and perfect service.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
