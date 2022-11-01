ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea

A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida

When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse

Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase

ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Air conditioning replacement program offered by county

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
drifttravel.com

5 Must-do activities in Fort Lauderdale

The city of Fort Lauderdale has a strategic location along the ocean. Many tourists visit the city because of the many tourist attractions. There are beautiful sceneries along the coast, beautiful beaches, parks, and a museum. For shopping, there are boutiques and shopping malls with a variety of items. The restaurants, bars, and accommodations here are also top-notch. Below is a review of fun activities you can do in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
gotowncrier.com

Tree’s Wings Scores Big At The National Buffalo Wing Competition

Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach is now a two-time winner in the National Buffalo Wing Competition. After winning for their traditional medium wings in 2019, the local landmark returned to competition in Buffalo, New York, in September and took second place in the 2022 competition for its no-dip dry rub.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds ‘fighter’ rally in Coconut Creek gym

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Mixed-martial arts champion Jorge Masvidal introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a reelection campaign rally at the American Top Team club in Coconut Creek. DeSantis is running against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat who has the endorsement of President...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

I-Team: Customers complain dating service is deceptive

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for love, watch out for an online dating company that claims to be an elite matchmaking service. Several customers say they paid thousands of dollars for a membership with a service called "It's Just Lunch," but ended up on dates with men who were not what they seemed.
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

Procedure takes new approach to knee repair

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to an implant that actually allows the joint to heal itself. Dr. Jason Walters, an orthopedic surgeon with Broward Health, said a device called the BEAR implant, which stands for Bridge Enhanced Anterior Cruciate Ligament repair, encourages areas of a A.C.L. to grow back together using a soft implant of bovine collagen injected with a patient’s blood and growth factors.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
MIAMI, FL

