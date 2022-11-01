Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea
A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
nomadlawyer.org
West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida
When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
Eddie's picks: 3 best things to do this weekend in Palm Beach County
The season is seriously getting underway, with several noteworthy festivals and events happening this weekend. The Van, Surf & Skate Expo 2022 Whether you've been surfing since you were a...
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase
ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
cw34.com
Air conditioning replacement program offered by county
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
drifttravel.com
5 Must-do activities in Fort Lauderdale
The city of Fort Lauderdale has a strategic location along the ocean. Many tourists visit the city because of the many tourist attractions. There are beautiful sceneries along the coast, beautiful beaches, parks, and a museum. For shopping, there are boutiques and shopping malls with a variety of items. The restaurants, bars, and accommodations here are also top-notch. Below is a review of fun activities you can do in Fort Lauderdale.
gotowncrier.com
Tree’s Wings Scores Big At The National Buffalo Wing Competition
Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach is now a two-time winner in the National Buffalo Wing Competition. After winning for their traditional medium wings in 2019, the local landmark returned to competition in Buffalo, New York, in September and took second place in the 2022 competition for its no-dip dry rub.
Click10.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds ‘fighter’ rally in Coconut Creek gym
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Mixed-martial arts champion Jorge Masvidal introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a reelection campaign rally at the American Top Team club in Coconut Creek. DeSantis is running against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat who has the endorsement of President...
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Celebrity picks Palm Beach County charcuterie board
Just in time for holiday-party and gift-giving season, a Riviera Beach-based cheese and charcuterie board enterprise has earned a coveted endorsement from Oprah Winfrey herself. Boarderie, which ships overnight nationally, landed a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2022. The list, which this year celebrates small and indie businesses,...
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
cw34.com
I-Team: Customers complain dating service is deceptive
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for love, watch out for an online dating company that claims to be an elite matchmaking service. Several customers say they paid thousands of dollars for a membership with a service called "It's Just Lunch," but ended up on dates with men who were not what they seemed.
Click10.com
Procedure takes new approach to knee repair
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to an implant that actually allows the joint to heal itself. Dr. Jason Walters, an orthopedic surgeon with Broward Health, said a device called the BEAR implant, which stands for Bridge Enhanced Anterior Cruciate Ligament repair, encourages areas of a A.C.L. to grow back together using a soft implant of bovine collagen injected with a patient’s blood and growth factors.
Floor and Decor Celebrates Grand Opening on Nov. 10
The red carpet is rolling out for a new flooring business in Coral Springs. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of Floor and Decor‘s new Coral Springs store on Nov. 10. The store’s location at 11711 W. Sample Road is in...
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
