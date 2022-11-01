ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastalstar.com

Veterans Day Events

11/5 - Lake Worth Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony of Honor at Cultural Plaza, 414 Lake Ave. 11 am-1 pm. Free. 561-586-1600; lakeworthbeachfl.gov. 11/11 - Delray Beach Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park, 802 NE 1st St. 9:30 am. 561-243-7010; delraybeachfl.gov. 11/11 - Boca Raton Veterans of Foreign Wars...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy