via.news
10x Genomics Stock Was Up By 18.88% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with 10x Genomics rising 18.88% to $32.00 on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 1.73% to $10,342.94, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
JD.com Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com jumping 9.71% to $44.37 on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. JD.com’s...
via.news
Zillow Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.42% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group (Z) jumping 10.42% to $32.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 1.73% to $10,342.94. Zillow Group’s last close was $29.50, 71.4% under its 52-week high of $103.15. About Zillow Group. Zillow Group, Inc., is a digital estate company that...
via.news
Fastly Stock Was Up By 10.89% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly rising 10.89% to $8.76 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.29% to $14,455.67, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Fastly’s last close...
via.news
Trip.com Stock Went Up By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) rose by a staggering 16.82% in 5 sessions from $22.83 at 16.82, to $26.67 at 15:55 EST on Thursday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.2% to $10,398.63, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 7% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 3 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,727.79. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 213737553, 93.39% below its average volume of 3234450063.14. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
Hecla Mining Stock Was Up By 10.7% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Hecla Mining jumping 10.7% to $4.76 on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Freeport Stock 11.55% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Freeport jumping 11.55% to $35.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Freeport’s last close...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock 12.41% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies jumping 12.41% to $3.13 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
Insulet Stock Was Up By 23.63% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Insulet (PODD) rising 23.63% to $315.70 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Insulet’s last close was $255.35, 21.38% under its 52-week high of $324.81. About Insulet. Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with...
via.news
Prudential Public Limited Company Stock 11.59% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) jumping 11.59% to $20.93 on Friday while NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77. Prudential Public Limited Company’s last close was $18.76, 55.82% below its 52-week high of $42.46. About Prudential Public Limited Company. Prudential plc provides,...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $7.26 at 2022-10-19, to $5.24 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Bullish Momentum With A 15.52% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences (EXAS) rising 15.52% to $37.36 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Exact Sciences’s last close was $32.34, 69.05% under its 52-week high of $104.50. About Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test...
via.news
Momo Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $4.66 at 15.02, to $5.36 at 16:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Momo’s...
via.news
RenaissanceRe Hold Stock Bullish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of RenaissanceRe Hold (NYSE: RNR) rose 9.2% to $176.06 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.17% to $14,522.88, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Nano Dimension Stock 10.58% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nano Dimension (NNDM) jumping 10.58% to $2.67 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 1.73% to $10,342.94. Nano Dimension’s last close was $2.41, 64.27% below its 52-week high of $6.75. About Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide additive electronics...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Bilibili Is Up By 13%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 13.54% up. Bilibili’s last close was $9.53, 89.39% below its 52-week high of $89.80. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) rising 2.92% to $9.53. NASDAQ fell 1.73% to $10,342.94,...
via.news
Marathon Stock Slides By 22% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 22.05% in 5 sessions from $13.65 at -22.05, to $10.64 at 15:40 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.2% to $10,398.63, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Transocean Stock 15.51% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Transocean jumping 15.51% to $4.17 on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.29% to $14,455.67, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Transocean’s last close...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The NYSE Open, Virgin Galactic Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Virgin Galactic‘s pre-market value is already 4.37% up. Virgin Galactic’s last close was $4.58, 82.72% under its 52-week high of $26.50. The last session, NYSE ended with Virgin Galactic (SPCE) jumping 1.1% to $4.58. NYSE slid...
