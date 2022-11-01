Read full article on original website
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) slid by a staggering 21.9% in 5 sessions from $3.79 at -21.9, to $2.96 at 20:26 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Nikola’s last close...
Exact Sciences Stock Bullish Momentum With A 15.52% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences (EXAS) rising 15.52% to $37.36 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Exact Sciences’s last close was $32.34, 69.05% under its 52-week high of $104.50. About Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test...
Nano Dimension Stock 10.58% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nano Dimension (NNDM) jumping 10.58% to $2.67 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 1.73% to $10,342.94. Nano Dimension’s last close was $2.41, 64.27% below its 52-week high of $6.75. About Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide additive electronics...
Marathon Stock Slides By 22% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 22.05% in 5 sessions from $13.65 at -22.05, to $10.64 at 15:40 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.2% to $10,398.63, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
StoneCo Stock 15.35% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo jumping 15.35% to $12.10 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.73% to $10,342.94, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around down trend exchanging session today. StoneCo’s last close...
Niu Technologies Stock 12.41% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies jumping 12.41% to $3.13 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Niu Technologies’s...
FMC Technologies Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) jumped 9.47% to $11.51 at 15:20 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.17% to $14,522.88, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
Fastly Stock Was Up By 10.89% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly rising 10.89% to $8.76 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.29% to $14,455.67, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Fastly’s last close...
Zai Lab Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab rising 9.1% to $30.92 on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
RenaissanceRe Hold Stock Bullish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of RenaissanceRe Hold (NYSE: RNR) rose 9.2% to $176.06 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.17% to $14,522.88, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
USD/EUR Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:15 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.543% up from its 52-week low and 4.226% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 6.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,782.15. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 252276940, 92.13% below its average volume of 3208008701.21. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,221.38. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 18.84% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.01. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.076% up from its 52-week low and 0.473% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.9% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Thursday, 3 November, Platinum (PL) is $921.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 5437, 99.99% below its average volume of 12931721494.37. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Momo Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $4.66 at 15.02, to $5.36 at 16:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Momo’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 12% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:22 EST on Thursday, 3 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,834.89. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.48% up from its 52-week low and 38.5% down from its 52-week high.
Zillow Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.42% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group (Z) jumping 10.42% to $32.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 1.73% to $10,342.94. Zillow Group’s last close was $29.50, 71.4% under its 52-week high of $103.15. About Zillow Group. Zillow Group, Inc., is a digital estate company that...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,329.55. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 73378270, 80.59% below its average volume of...
IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 4 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $118,477.54. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.36% up from its 52-week low and 2.59% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
