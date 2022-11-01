Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.73% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $955.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15984, 99.99% below its average volume of 13219092940.29. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
Coffee Futures Bearish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Coffee (KC) is $177.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 550, 96.87% below its average volume of 17593.93. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,582.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 133337089, 65.06% below its average volume of...
Crude Oil Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 3.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Thursday, 3 November, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.78. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 37491, 99.99% below its average volume of 22349315899.42. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
IBOVESPA Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 3 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $116,520.39. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.31% up from its 52-week low and 4.2% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
CBOE Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 3 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.16. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 77.6% up from its 52-week low and 32.82% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
EUR/JPY Over 6% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.34. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.629% up from its 52-week low and 1.362% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
NASDAQ Composite Bearish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 3 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,356.84. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 839910606, 86.99% below its average volume of 6458648194.51. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:22 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,307.48. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.37% up from its 52-week low and 1.53% down from its 52-week high.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) dropped by a staggering 21.7% in 10 sessions from $15.16 to $11.87 at 16:36 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.23% to $14,464.75, following the last session’s downward trend. Cliffs Natural Resources’s...
USD/EUR Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.53% up from its 52-week low and 3.482% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
GBP/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.1751% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 3 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.164% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 1.58% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.16.
Shopify Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose by a staggering 21.98% in 10 sessions from $28.35 to $34.58 at 15:21 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. Shopify’s last close...
Devon Energy Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) dropped 9.42% to $70.01 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
NASDAQ
Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls
“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 02:08 EST on Thursday, 3 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,414.62. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.9% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,276.80 and 2.85% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,867.20.
Mortgage rates fall for first time in months
Mortgage rates dipped slightly last week for the first time in more than two months amid the Federal Reserve's ongoing fight with inflation, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Trimble Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) dropped 9.38% to $54.27 at 15:56 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
NASDAQ 100 Slides By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.39% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,906.34. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 1268728000, 61.42% below its average volume of 3288635302.68. NASDAQ 100 Range. Regarding...
