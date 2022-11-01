Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses
A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
ktalnews.com
YLEH: Derrick L. Henderson wants to bring hemp to the District G community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Derrick L. Henderson says in the past he has been behind scenes managing a few political campaigns, but now it is time for him to run as a candidate for Shreveport City Council District G. “I have the right combination of community, civic, social and...
KTBS
And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
ktalnews.com
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mavice Hughs-Thigpen is running for City Council District B in the City of Shreveport. She says she is no politician, but she heard from God to run to be the next councilwoman. “I heard, I think, and I know in my heart. I know God...
Family Holiday Events in the Shreveport Bossier Area
Folks are already starting to think about Christmas and all the great things that happen during the holiday season. Some of these special events in the Shreveport Bossier area will be kicking off in the next couple of weeks. I even found that tickets for the Polar Express Train ride in East Texas are selling out fast, so I thought now is a good time to let you know about some of the most incredible Christmas events coming up in our area.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
ktalnews.com
Local business owner looks to become the next mayor of Mooringsport
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tyler Gordon is a local business owner and lifelong Mooringsport resident looking to become the next mayor. “The reason I got into the race is because I saw an opportunity to help my community. Mooringsport is a great community. We have a lot of fellowship in our community. I think a lot of that fellowship can be improved,” Gordon said.
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day
Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
bizmagsb.com
LABI names Shreveport Chamber as Economic Development Partner of the Year
SHREVEPORT, LA – As part of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) recent announcement of its 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners, the Greater Shreveport Chamber was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Economic Development Partner of the Year Award. The Award recognizes “exceptional leadership by an...
KTBS
Shark Tank company connects off-duty SFD firefighters with residents
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shark Tank company has made its way to Shreveport, and it's already catching fire. Hidrent is an app that connects off-duty firefighters with residents to do general handyman work around the house. "Firemen are known as a jack of all trades, especially the Shreveport area. We...
KSLA
Seasonal Allegiant flights returning to Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three seasonal flights from Allegiant that will be available in the summer of 2023 are returning to the Shreveport Regional Airport. The city announced Wednesday, Nov. 2 that tickets are on sale now for direct flights from Shreveport to the following destinations:. Los Angeles, Calif. -...
Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date
I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
Is SPD’s Pension Fund Doomed? Secretary Blames Mayor For Issues
The Secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board, Bill Wilson, told KEEL News Thursday morning that the City of Shreveport has not contributed required funds into the Police Pension fund for the last 4 years, during the Perkins term in the mayor's office. Wilson claims the city is negligent...
Shreveport Economic Developer Allegedly Fired in Retaliation
Drew Mouton, Shreveport's Director of Economic Development was notified last Friday that his employment with the City of Shreveport was terminated due to allegations made against him. Mouton's attorney, Allison Jones issued the following statement concerning Mouton's firing:. “It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter...
bossierpress.com
Freddy’s opens Tuesday in Bossier City
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2578 Airline Dr. in front of Walmart. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
Comments / 0