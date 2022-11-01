Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Accounting students earn LCPA scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Two Northwestern State University students earned scholarships from the Louisiana Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants – Central Louisiana Chapter. Paige Hedrick of Pollock and Raegan Washington of Natchitoches each earned a $500 scholarship during LCPA annual Round Robin Interviews for junior and senior level accounting...
bizmagsb.com
Graduates honor their parents through garden endowment
RUSTON — After losing both their parents just a few months apart, Louisiana Tech graduates Steve Fisher and Beth Fisher Dauzat wanted to honor their memory. Through the Tech campus beautification endowment program, they were able to create the perfect legacy through the Memorial Garden Endowment option. A corporate matching gift helped further the endowment of the Tom and Nancy Fisher Memorial Garden, which is located in the flower beds that lie between the Lady of the Mist and Keeny Hall.
Louisiana Living: Louisiana Delta Community College
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Wendi Tostenson with Louisiana Delta Community College joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Dr. Tostenson discusses Louisiana Delta Community College’s role in the new GUMBO Grant. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coach Dan Poole posthumously honored with Name of Fame Award
Baton Rouge- The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association posthumously honored Dan Poole with the Name of Fame award at its state Fall Meeting on Oct. 25. District VIII President Chris Nolen accepted the award in his honor. The Name of Fame award is presented to an active LRTA member who is...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Grambling State University homecoming week
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Mitch in the Morning gives details on Grambling State University’s homecoming week events. For more details, watch the clip above.
Natchitoches Times
New sales and marketing team hits the ground running
Two new faces at the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) endeavor to bring more tourists to Natchitoches. Ashley Paz and Katelyn Murphy are the new sales and marketing team for the CVB, both challenged with promoting and selling what Natchitoches offers to those new to the city and parish and those who return.
KNOE TV8
Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
Monroe, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
NBC 10 Today celebrates Kennedy Powell, Mariah Heard, and Flavie Dube for Women in Sports
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 Your Morning News, we highlighted three athletes for women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes. Female Athlete #1 – Kennedy Powell, 11 yrs. old. and […]
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace to host 1st Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on November 9th
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Winnsboro, Alice Wallace, will host the first Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9 AM. The breakfast will take place at the Jack Hammons Center located at 810 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La. For more information about the event, be sure […]
First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Every year, First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries. In their most recent year, they donated more than $275,000 to local ministries. Phillip Thigpen, Director of First West Thrift Store, told us more about their donations. “The community support allows us to be able to invest in local ministry. So […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Only general admission tickets remain for RHS-West Monroe game
Reserved tickets for the Ruston vs West Monroe game Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium sold out quickly on Monday morning. RHS announced during the day on Monday that general admission tickets are still available for the contest which pits the 5th ranked Bearcats (8-1) against the 7th ranked Rebels (7-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
KEDM
Zydeco music fever hits Ruston
Two-time Grammy-winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience takes his audiences on a multicultural tour of the world inspired by the many countries he’s visited on tour. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that beckons you to your feet and into the groove.
kalb.com
Hansel Enmanuel’s early struggles have helped make him the star we see today
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - NSU’s Hansel Enmanuel was born to be a star but had some early problems along the way. He was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up watching his dad play basketball, which pushed him to be on the court. But, basketball did not solve...
Mental health care at David Wade Correctional Center ruled unconstitutional
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday evening that David Wade Correctional Center, a state prison in Homer, Louisiana, has violated the constitutional rights of prisoners by housing them in inhumane conditions and failing to provide adequate mental health care. In a 165-page ruling, Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Timmy! He’s the tiger at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says he came to them from a circus a few years ago. Now, he’s one of the most popular animals at the zoo for visitors.
Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
KNOE TV8
OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal trench collapse in Ruston. A worker for Skylan Construction Inc. was in an 8-foot-deep excavation to upgrade a sewer lift station for existing sewer services when the trench collapsed, OSHA reports. The worker was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center, the Ruston hospital where he was pronounced dead.
