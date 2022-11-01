ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Natchitoches Times

Accounting students earn LCPA scholarships

NATCHITOCHES – Two Northwestern State University students earned scholarships from the Louisiana Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants – Central Louisiana Chapter. Paige Hedrick of Pollock and Raegan Washington of Natchitoches each earned a $500 scholarship during LCPA annual Round Robin Interviews for junior and senior level accounting...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bizmagsb.com

Graduates honor their parents through garden endowment

RUSTON — After losing both their parents just a few months apart, Louisiana Tech graduates Steve Fisher and Beth Fisher Dauzat wanted to honor their memory. Through the Tech campus beautification endowment program, they were able to create the perfect legacy through the Memorial Garden Endowment option. A corporate matching gift helped further the endowment of the Tom and Nancy Fisher Memorial Garden, which is located in the flower beds that lie between the Lady of the Mist and Keeny Hall.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Louisiana Delta Community College

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Wendi Tostenson with Louisiana Delta Community College joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Dr. Tostenson discusses Louisiana Delta Community College’s role in the new GUMBO Grant. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Coach Dan Poole posthumously honored with Name of Fame Award

Baton Rouge- The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association posthumously honored Dan Poole with the Name of Fame award at its state Fall Meeting on Oct. 25. District VIII President Chris Nolen accepted the award in his honor. The Name of Fame award is presented to an active LRTA member who is...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

New sales and marketing team hits the ground running

Two new faces at the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) endeavor to bring more tourists to Natchitoches. Ashley Paz and Katelyn Murphy are the new sales and marketing team for the CVB, both challenged with promoting and selling what Natchitoches offers to those new to the city and parish and those who return.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
MONROE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Every year, First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries. In their most recent year, they donated more than $275,000 to local ministries. Phillip Thigpen, Director of First West Thrift Store, told us more about their donations. “The community support allows us to be able to invest in local ministry. So […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Only general admission tickets remain for RHS-West Monroe game

Reserved tickets for the Ruston vs West Monroe game Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium sold out quickly on Monday morning. RHS announced during the day on Monday that general admission tickets are still available for the contest which pits the 5th ranked Bearcats (8-1) against the 7th ranked Rebels (7-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
RUSTON, LA
KEDM

Zydeco music fever hits Ruston

Two-time Grammy-winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience takes his audiences on a multicultural tour of the world inspired by the many countries he’s visited on tour. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that beckons you to your feet and into the groove.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident

A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
RUSTON, LA
WREG

Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Timmy! He’s the tiger at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says he came to them from a circus a few years ago. Now, he’s one of the most popular animals at the zoo for visitors.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal trench collapse in Ruston. A worker for Skylan Construction Inc. was in an 8-foot-deep excavation to upgrade a sewer lift station for existing sewer services when the trench collapsed, OSHA reports. The worker was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center, the Ruston hospital where he was pronounced dead.
RUSTON, LA

