RUSTON — After losing both their parents just a few months apart, Louisiana Tech graduates Steve Fisher and Beth Fisher Dauzat wanted to honor their memory. Through the Tech campus beautification endowment program, they were able to create the perfect legacy through the Memorial Garden Endowment option. A corporate matching gift helped further the endowment of the Tom and Nancy Fisher Memorial Garden, which is located in the flower beds that lie between the Lady of the Mist and Keeny Hall.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO