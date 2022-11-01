The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week.“I want him to resign, absolutely,” Jeffrey Bearden told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He just dismissed my concerns and laughed at me. I would not be the man I am today without my mother, and I can’t let another victim’s family go through what I went through on the phone with [Habersham County Sheriff Joey...

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO