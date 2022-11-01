ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen, GA

11Alive

Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160

OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
OAKWOOD, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works

ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
ATHENS, GA
ashevillemade.com

“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Albany Herald

Red and Black

Tarot card and crystal skull showcase highlights occult in Athens

In a case to the right of the entrance of the Lyndon House Arts Center sit tarot decks and crystal skulls. Carrie Slayton’s collection is on display as part of the Collections From Our Community exhibit. Open since Sept. 7, this display presents some of Slayton’s personal collection of over 200 tarot decks.
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

WGAU

Local briefs include Walker plans for gameday rally in Athens

Senate candidate and former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker announces plans for a weekend campaign rally in Athens: he’ll be in town for the big Bulldogs vs Tennessee game on Saturday. Walker will be joined by GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who is also a former Bulldog football player, Saturday morning at the Classic Center. Three weeks of early voting ends tomorrow in Athens and around the state. Election Day is next Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

'College GameDay' 2022 Week 10: Tennessee vs Georgia

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is in Dawg Nation for Week 10. This time, we'll be in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, as the No. 1 University of Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 University of Georgia Bulldogs. Hosted by Rece Davis, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG breaks ground on campus expansion

Thursday was a groundbreaking day for the University of North Georgia, with UNG marking the ceremonial start of work on what will be a 27,300 square foot expansion to the University campus in Cumming. The work comes with a price tag of more than $12 million. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
CUMMING, GA
TheDailyBeast

Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign

The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week.“I want him to resign, absolutely,” Jeffrey Bearden told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He just dismissed my concerns and laughed at me. I would not be the man I am today without my mother, and I can’t let another victim’s family go through what I went through on the phone with [Habersham County Sheriff Joey...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Vince Dooley laid to rest after Thursday funeral in Athens

Longtime Georgia Bulldog football coach and University of Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley was laid to rest after a private funeral held Thursday at UGA’s Catholic Center. Dooley died one week ago today at the age of 90. From WSB TV…. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order...
ATHENS, GA

