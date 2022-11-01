Read full article on original website
Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160
OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works
ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Red and Black
Tarot card and crystal skull showcase highlights occult in Athens
In a case to the right of the entrance of the Lyndon House Arts Center sit tarot decks and crystal skulls. Carrie Slayton’s collection is on display as part of the Collections From Our Community exhibit. Open since Sept. 7, this display presents some of Slayton’s personal collection of over 200 tarot decks.
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
Looking for Georgia-Tennessee tickets? Be prepared to pay a hefty price
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will host No. 1 Tennessee Vols in one of the biggest games in the history of Sanford Stadium. If you don’t have a ticket already, it may be tough to find ones that won’t break the bank. Channel 2 is...
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove
Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric.
fox5atlanta.com
Ciera Breland disappearance: Renewed hope for answers as new documentary premieres
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - More than 8 months after new mother Ciera Breland was last seen leaving her mother-in-law's home in Johns Creek with her husband, a new documentary is providing new intimate details about the search for her. Breland was last seen on the evening of Feb. 24 leaving...
Local briefs include Walker plans for gameday rally in Athens
Senate candidate and former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker announces plans for a weekend campaign rally in Athens: he’ll be in town for the big Bulldogs vs Tennessee game on Saturday. Walker will be joined by GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who is also a former Bulldog football player, Saturday morning at the Classic Center. Three weeks of early voting ends tomorrow in Athens and around the state. Election Day is next Tuesday.
ESPN
'College GameDay' 2022 Week 10: Tennessee vs Georgia
"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is in Dawg Nation for Week 10. This time, we'll be in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, as the No. 1 University of Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 University of Georgia Bulldogs. Hosted by Rece Davis, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.
UNG breaks ground on campus expansion
Thursday was a groundbreaking day for the University of North Georgia, with UNG marking the ceremonial start of work on what will be a 27,300 square foot expansion to the University campus in Cumming. The work comes with a price tag of more than $12 million. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
King’s Hawaiian to expand Hall County Bakery, costing $85M
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — King’s Hawaiian is expected to invest millions to expand its operations in Georgia. The company plans to spend $85 million to expand its Oakwood facility in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian...
Death of Takeoff, violence in hip-hop community could be related to mental health, professor says
ATLANTA — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio, the “Migos.”. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics...
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week.“I want him to resign, absolutely,” Jeffrey Bearden told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He just dismissed my concerns and laughed at me. I would not be the man I am today without my mother, and I can’t let another victim’s family go through what I went through on the phone with [Habersham County Sheriff Joey...
Vince Dooley laid to rest after Thursday funeral in Athens
Longtime Georgia Bulldog football coach and University of Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley was laid to rest after a private funeral held Thursday at UGA’s Catholic Center. Dooley died one week ago today at the age of 90. From WSB TV…. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order...
Clark Howard says you can save hundreds on clothing if you try this one thing
ATLANTA — How much do you spend on a new coat? How about a pair of jeans?. In 2021, Americans spent an average of $1,754 on clothes and services, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard has found several ways to bring that...
