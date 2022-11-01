Read full article on original website
visitcarsoncity.com
The First-Annual Mark Twain Days Festival
Join us April 21-23, 2023 to celebrate one of Nevada’s most prolific, witty, wise (and wise-cracking) writers, Mark Twain. Learn more about his work and how he helped to define Carson City.
tmpresale.com
Gladys Knight at Silver Legacy Casino Reno in Reno Jan 13th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Gladys Knight presale password has just been posted: For a limited time you can buy your tickets in advance of the general public!. This presale is an ideal chance to order your tickets, before they go onsale and sell out. Buy your tickets as soon as possible to see Gladys Knight in Reno.
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Experience District Adds Kylie Rowe as Chief Experience Officer
Reno native Kylie Rowe has joined the Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District (RED) as Chief Experience Officer, adding a vast array of experience in leadership, business development and marketing communications to the project. As Chief Experience Officer, Rowe will bring her background in economic and community development,...
livability.com
Reno, Nevada’s Start-up Scene Is Smokin’ Hot
From big tech spinoffs to cottage industry success stories, new companies in Reno are attracting big investment. Northern Nevada start-ups garnered a record $1.4 billion in external funding in 2021, more than 15 times the amount raised the year before. Why do so many start-ups start, grow and thrive in Reno? Read on.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Most chain controls lifted at Lake Tahoe
Update: 2 p.m.: Most chain controls around Lake Tahoe have been lifted. According to NVRoads.com, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on California State Route 89. Chains...
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraising event this week to support Sun Valley family facing financial hardship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting an event to support a Northern Nevada family. Crystal Best and Adam Hallford have been engaged for six years. “The day we actually met face...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
2news.com
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
KOLO TV Reno
Meet the candidates for Washoe County Commission District 3
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District 3 seat will be open after Kitty Jung finishes her term. First-time candidates, Denise Myer and Mariluz Garcia are running for the District 3 position. District 3 covers Sun Valley, Old Sparks, the area by The University, and Downtown Reno. Denise Myer’s...
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?
With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
mynews4.com
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury and on Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe, along with Highway 88 over Carson Pass, 50 over Echo Summit and on Interstate 80 dang near to Colfax. Most of the roads in the Valley appear to be clear on the traffic cameras at nvroads.com.
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
2 hurt, car smashed in 6-truck pileup in first big Tahoe snow
The pileup closed the eastbound side of the highway for several hours.
mynews4.com
Tahoe area schools delayed, closed Wednesday due to winter weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Tahoe area schools will either be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to winter weather and recent snowfall. All Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay on Nov. 2 while all Truckee Tahoe Unified schools will be closed for the day.
