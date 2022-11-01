ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateline, NV

Comments / 0

Related
visitcarsoncity.com

The First-Annual Mark Twain Days Festival

Join us April 21-23, 2023 to celebrate one of Nevada’s most prolific, witty, wise (and wise-cracking) writers, Mark Twain. Learn more about his work and how he helped to define Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Reno Experience District Adds Kylie Rowe as Chief Experience Officer

Reno native Kylie Rowe has joined the Lyon Living team and the Reno Experience District (RED) as Chief Experience Officer, adding a vast array of experience in leadership, business development and marketing communications to the project. As Chief Experience Officer, Rowe will bring her background in economic and community development,...
RENO, NV
livability.com

Reno, Nevada’s Start-up Scene Is Smokin’ Hot

From big tech spinoffs to cottage industry success stories, new companies in Reno are attracting big investment. Northern Nevada start-ups garnered a record $1.4 billion in external funding in 2021, more than 15 times the amount raised the year before. Why do so many start-ups start, grow and thrive in Reno? Read on.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Most chain controls lifted at Lake Tahoe

Update: 2 p.m.: Most chain controls around Lake Tahoe have been lifted. According to NVRoads.com, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on California State Route 89. Chains...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Latest Snow Totals

It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Meet the candidates for Washoe County Commission District 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District 3 seat will be open after Kitty Jung finishes her term. First-time candidates, Denise Myer and Mariluz Garcia are running for the District 3 position. District 3 covers Sun Valley, Old Sparks, the area by The University, and Downtown Reno. Denise Myer’s...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?

With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in Tahoe forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Nov. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury and on Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe, along with Highway 88 over Carson Pass, 50 over Echo Summit and on Interstate 80 dang near to Colfax. Most of the roads in the Valley appear to be clear on the traffic cameras at nvroads.com.
GENOA, NV
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy