Ronald L. Snyder, 76, of Bernville, formerly of Fogelsville, died Oct. 29, 2022. He and his wife, Sue E. (Warder) Snyder, were married 54 years in June. Born in Clarksburg, Harrison County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Eugene C. and Pauline (Williams) Snyder. He grew up in...

BERNVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO